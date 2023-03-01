Kyle Busch Claims Fontana

In early 2022, Mars Inc announced that they would be leaving the sport of NASCAR. This meant that Joe Gibbs Racing had to find a new sponsor seeing that they were the primary sponsor for Kyle Busch. That did not work out that both Busch and Gibbs had planned. Through months of lengthy negotiations and contract talks, Kyle Busch announced that he would race for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. The move was questionable at first but started to make sense over time. After this past weekend, he has now proven that this was the right move for his career.

Busch and RCR make a Statement:

It has been known ever since he came into the Cup Series in 2005, that Kyle Busch has talent. Kyle Busch has spent his time with top organizations such as Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Throughout his career up to this past Sunday, Busch has won 60 Cup races and 2 championships. The day started with Busch overcoming a speeding penalty on pit road, but he fought through the field with no problem. Busch didn’t take the lead until late in stage three, but he was able to pull away from the competition. In just his second start for RCR, Busch has won a NASCAR Cup Series race. This is Busch’s fifth win at Auto Club, but this one just might be a little sweeter than the others.

What does this win mean for Busch?

This is a huge deal not only for Busch but for Richard Childress Racing as well. This proves that RCR and Busch have speed and the capability to win multiple races throughout the season. For the past few seasons, Busch has not looked like the Kyle Busch fans and analysts are used to seeing on the track. Since the start of 2020, Busch has only won five races, including this past weekend. Normally Busch is one who can win five races a season and be a championship threat every year. This win might have given Busch his mojo back. Busch walks into a race weekend with a certain swagger that no other driver has. Could Busch be a championship favorite? Most definitely, but it is very early in the season. Although Busch was the winner on the day at Auto Club, he had the second-best car.

Trackhouse Racing Proves that they have Speed again:

Last season, Trackhouse Racing made headlines all season long. After the performance that both Trackhouse drivers put on yesterday, they are set to make many headlines once again. Ross Chastain led 91 laps on the day. His teammate, Daniel Suarez, didn’t lead but was close behind Chastain all day long, overcoming a speeding penalty. Chastain finished in third and Suarez finished in fourth. Chastain won both stages and looked primed to top off a dominating performance with a victory. However, Kyle Busch passed Chastain on lap 160 for the lead and regained the lead on lap 180 after green flag pit stops. In a postrace interview, Chastain simply said “He’s better than me all the time.” To have this type of performance and not come up with a win, is a disappointment. There will undoubtedly be multiple wins for Trackhouse this season, and they have a great opportunity next week.

What to expect from Las Vegas:

This coming weekend, all three national touring series will be rolling into Las Vegas. Last season, the Cup Series put on two great races in Las Vegas. Thanks to the next-gen car, it took Las Vegas from being one of the worst tracks on the schedule to one of the best. Kyle Busch is the favorite for Las Vegas. If last season’s races in Las Vegas showed anything, this weekend will be a great race. Busch does have a chance to create more history. At Bristol in 2010 Busch became the only driver in history to win all three races in a NASCAR weekend, Busch did this once again in 2017. Busch will be running all three races this weekend. How fitting would it be that the Las Vegas native sweeps the weekend in Las Vegas? If there is any driver who can do it, it is Kyle Busch.