Kyle Kuzma & Talen Horton-Tucker Lead the Way

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-107 in their third game of the preseason. Wings Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker were key to the Lakers victory in tonights matchup.
The duo of Kuzma and Horton-Tucker combined for 41 points, seven rebounds and four assists in their outing against the Suns. Both wings have been putting up solid performances this preseason.
“It’s going to be a be a big year for him (Kuzma),” Anthony Davis said. “He’s going to play a big role for us this year. and we need him to continue to do what Kuz do.”
Kuzma has been a topic of discussion for the Lakers the last year and a half. Many believed that he would step into the role of being the teams third star, next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, last season Kuzma saw a lack of consistency due to the fact that a majority of the touches went towards Davis and James.
Preseason Numbers
Kyle Kuzma three preseason games:
LAC 12/11: 18 Points, two rebounds and five assists
LAC 12/13: 25 Points, six rebounds and four assists
PHO 12/16: 23 Points, three rebounds and two assists
Talen Horton-Tucker three preseason games:
LAC 12/11: 19 Points, nine rebounds and four assists
LAC 12/13: 33 Points, 10 rebounds and four assists
PHO 12/16: 18 Points, five rebounds and two assists
LeBron James & Anthony Davis
The superstar duo made their first appearance this preseason playing only in the first half. James was quiet in the first quarter, looking to get his teammates involved before his shot wasn’t falling. James has been working on his fadeaway jumper lately with Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy, and it was evident as he knocked down a few before resting. Davis entered the game right where he left off in the bubble, knocking down perimeter jumpers and put backs.
James’ put 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in his 15 minutes of action tonight while Davis had 10 points and four rebounds in his 18 minutes. In addition to both having the second half off, both were intricate with the supporting cast. Whether it be through cheering them on or giving out information they see from the sidelines.
Injury Update
Dennis Schröder appeared to have injured his ankle during tonights game. Head Coach Frank Vogel says that Schröder has a “mild” left ankle sprain and that time will tell if he will play in the final preseason game.
Alex Caruso was scratched from the action tonight as he is battling a hip flexor injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also did not play in tonights game due to rest.
Final Preseason Game Before NBA Start
Los Angeles will play their final preseason game on Friday against the Phoenix Suns before tipping off the season against the Clippers. The Lakers have all the tools to repeat, it’s now all up to the players to
Featured Articles
-
AEW Wrestling/ 2 hours ago
Tommy’s Top Three: AEW Dynamite 12/16/20
After blurring the lines of the wrestling world over the last two weeks, AEW...
-
Brian Cashman Answers Burning Questions After the Winter Meetings
This past Wednesday, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman answered questions from various Yankee reporters...
-
RECONSTRUCTED: A Preview of the 2020-21 Miami Heat
Every year, it seems like some NBA contrarian picks the Miami Heat to make...
-
Knicks’ Quickley Helps Knicks Get Second Win of Preseason
NEW YORK, NY – Despite some offensive struggles, the Knicks overcome an 18-point deficit...