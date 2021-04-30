Kyrie Out vs. Pacers Due To Groin Soreness

In yet another contest, the Brooklyn Nets won’t get to see what their Big 3 looks like on the court before the playoffs. Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. the Indiana Pacers due to groin soreness.

Irving had been on a role. He was one game short of tying his season-high amount of consecutive games played (9). He’s missed games for a handful of reasons, but most recently (and controversially) due to personal reasons. Fortunately for his critics, this time it’s not that.

Since coming back, after missing a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 13, Irving has found a really good rhythm. During this stretch he’s averaged 23.3 PPG, 8.3 APG, 5.6 RPG and Brooklyn has gone 5-3. So, it’s unfortunate that the Nets are without him tonight.

However, one thing that’s notable about tonight’s game though is that Kevin Durant will be the only superstar on the court for the Nets. Besides that Minnesota game earlier this month, this hasn’t happened since January 13 (pre-Harden) when Irving was away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

This team has seen a lot of lineup changes, but not many with KD being the lone star. Let’s see if the Nets can make it four wins in a row with this being the case.