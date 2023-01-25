LA Dodgers 2023 Offseason Grades and Guide to Spring Training

The Dodgers have had an unusually quiet offseason given their resources, but the juggernauts should still be a contender.

Dodgers 2023 Offseason Grades

Here’s a breakdown of what the Dodgers did this offseason heading into the new season:

Additions

Noah Syndergaard, RHP, 0ne-year Deal

JP Feyereisen, RHP, trade with Rays

Shelby Miller, RHP, one-year deal

Yonny Hernandez, INF, Trade with A’s

Miguel Rojas, INF, Trade with Marlins

JD Martinez, DH/OF, one-year deal

Subtractions and Signing Teams

Trea Turner–Phillies

Justin Turner–Red Sox

Cody Bellinger–Cubs

Joey Gallo–Twins

Chris Martin–Red Sox

Craig Kimbrel–Phillies

Retained/Extensions

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Daniel Hudson, RHP

Blake Treinen, RHP

Austin Barnes, RHP

Max Muncy, 2B/3B, (Club Option for ’24)

Minor League Deals

Jordan Yamamoto, RHP

Wander Suero, RHP

Kevin Gowdy, RHP

Tyler Cyr, RHP

Tayler Scott, RHP

Adam Kolarek, LHP

David Freitas, C

James Jones, OF

Jason Heyward, OF

Bradley Zimmer, OF

Steven Duggar, OF

Grade: C

It has been a surprisingly quiet offseason for the Dodgers, as they lost Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner to different teams in the offseason. LA has not been willing to spend big on stars like in recent years. But at the same time, this team is still deep with hitters and pitchers as the torch has been passed from JT to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman as the captains of the boys in blue.

Out of the offseason additions that the Dodgers made, I really like the pickups of JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard because with Syndergaard, pitching coach Mark Prior can really use his magic to get his career back on track. Plus, I think Syndergaard can be a fantastic piece to the team’s loaded rotation with Kershaw, May, Gonsolin and Urias. And as for Martinez, he reunites with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc as he was his personal hitting coach back in the day who has already made him an elite hitter in all facets. To sum up, Martinez has great gap-to-gap power who expects to be an impactful bat in the middle of the lineup.

Just imagine a healthy Walker Buehler in a rotation with Syndergaard, Kershaw, May, Gonslin, and Urias which I think will be a scary rotation. Buehler is expected to miss all of the 2023 season as he recovers from a second Tommy John Surgery.

Guide to 2023 Spring Training

Position Battles at CF and 3B

Heading into Cactus League play, CF is still an open competition between Trayce Thompson, Chris Taylor James Outman, and Jason Heyward, but I predict that Trayce Thompson will end up being the team’s Opening Day center fielder with Heyward earning the team’s 4th outfield spot with Taylor in LF and Outman getting every day starts in Triple-A.

As for who replaces Justin Turner as the team’s starting 3B, I think it will be somewhat by committee as Miguel Vargas is expected to try to win the job. I believe that Muncy will end up starting at 3B with Gavin Lux starting at 2B with Rojas at short, and Vargas makes the team as one of the reserve infielders and will get starts at 3B and LF whenever needed.

What will the Dodgers Bullpen look like in 2023?

The Dodgers are still having questions on who the man will be to close it out in the 9th, with Craig Kimbrel now on the Phillies. I think it will be a closer by committee approach to at least begin the season. Among the candidates, Evan Philips had a breakout year last season and could potentially fill the void in the 9th. Blake Treinen is uncertain for the 2023 season due to offseason shoulder surgery, so expect guys like Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol, Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia along with a healthy Victor Gonzalez to be key guys in high leverage spots in the late innings.

Plus, expect guys like Ryan Pepiot, Andre Jackson. Phil Bickford, Justin Bruihl, and Michael Grove to compete for spots in the pen in Spring Training. Finally, JP Feyereisen is expected to miss the bulk of the 2023 season as he underwent shoulder surgery as he’s targeting an August return.

Which prospects should Dodger fans be excited about in 23?

Along with Miguel Vargas and James Outman, Dodger fans should be excited about guys like INF Michael Busch, C Diego Cartya, and pitchers Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, and Gavin Stone. As for me, I’m more excited about Vargas, Outman, Busch, and Miller because I think Vargas is going to grow into a power hitter slowly but surely and at the same time, I think Outman has a chance to outplay Heyward. Busch has a really good shot at making the team out of Spring Training as a reserve INF. In addition, Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, and Gavin Stone are guys that I see potentially being a part of the team’s rotation/bullpen in the near future. Regardless, whatever role they are given they will be ready to make an impact on this team whenever it’s their time.

What will the Dodgers 2023 Opening Day 26-Man Roster look like?

This is how I laid out the Dodgers Opening Day Roster come March 30th when the team kicks off the 2023 Season with the Arizona Diamondbacks:

Pitchers

Starting Rotation

Julio Urias (OD Starter)

Tony Gonsolin

Clayton Kershaw

Noah Syndergaard

Dustin May

Bullpen

Shelby Miller

Alex Vesia

Phil Bickford

Caleb Ferguson

Brusdar Graterol

Yency Almonte

Daniel Hudson

Evan Phillips

Position Players

Catchers

Will Smith

Austin Barnes

Infielders

Starters

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Gavin Lux

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Max Muncy

Reserves

Miguel Vargas

Michael Busch

Outfielders

RF Mookie Betts

CF Trayce Thompson

LF Chris Taylor

Reserves

JD Martinez

Jason Heyward

I think Jason Heyward and Michael Busch earn the final 2 spots on the roster because I think Busch can outplay Yonny Hernandez for the final reserve INF spot and Heyward can outplay Outman for the final reserve OF spot. As for who I think will be the team’s Opening Day starter, I believe it will be Julio Urias over Clayton Kershaw because Urias put together back-to-back Cy Young type seasons and is poised to have another one of those seasons.