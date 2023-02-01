LA Rams Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

The Rams finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record and had a losing season after winning the Super Bowl. Fans can expect a position by position breakdown assessment of each position.

Quarterbacks C

Matthew Stafford was looking to follow up on an excellent first season, but concussions and neck injuries put his season to an end. Bryce Perkins and John Wolford got starts in Stafford’s absence but the team claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers from the Carolina Panthers on December 6th. Mayfield led the Rams to a 98 yard game winning drive against the Raiders and threw his 100th career Touchdown pass against the Packers which were his notable games. As for what I expect from the position next season, of course a healthy Matthew Stafford in which he makes the position stable and helps the Rams be a contender in the NFC.

Running Backs D

The running game has always been the identity of the Rams success, but it took a big step back this year as Cam Akers who was supposed to be the featured back, was involved in rumors of Akers requesting a trade which was turned down. Darrell Henderson was waived and then picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars but, Malcolm Brown, Ronnie Rivers and Kyren Williams finished the season on the roster. To look ahead I expect this unit to be a lot better next season because Mike LaFleur can unlock Akers’ potential. He was hired to replace Liam Cohen as the team’s Offensive Coordinator.

Wide Receivers D

Coming off a Super Bowl MVP/Triple Crown/Contract Extension, Cooper Kupp was looking to follow up on his amazing 2021 season. His 2022 season looked promising until he had season ending surgery for a high ankle sprain. People were expecting Allen Robinson to be the teams number 2 receiver behind Kupp, but was never involved in the offseason or in the first 10 games he started. He also had season ending surgery on his fractured foot. Losing Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr really hurt the Rams but guys like Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, Lance McCutcheon, Ben Skowronek, and Austin Trammell were given big roles with the losses of Kupp and Robinson to injury. As for what to expect in 2023, Kupp should have an all-pro type season when healthy and the Rams need to figure out what they need to do with Allen Robinson, whether they keep him on the roster or find a trade partner for him.

Tight Ends C

Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins both finished the season on the active roster. Higbee was utilized as both a blocker and pass catcher with Hopkins primarily used as a blocking tight end. Higbee started all 17 games and put together a solid season.

Offensive Line F

The Offensive Line was in shambles and couldn’t find the right combo all season with the exception of Rob Havenstein who started all 17 games along with Higbee. This unit wasn’t the same without Andrew Whitworth who retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. I think this is a position of need for the Rams in the Offseason.

Overall Grade F

With most of the key players being hurt all season long, I expect this Rams team to be better in 2023 health wise. Sean McVay is expected back next season as the Rams Head Coach despite all the speculation of him stepping away. I really think Mike LaFleur will be a great addition to the coaching staff as Offensive Coordinator. LaFleur replaces Liam Cohen in that role as Cohen went back to Kentucky as their OC.





