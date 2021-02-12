Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler



If you’re not from or have lived in Louisiana then you probably won’t understand how deep the support of the New Orleans Pelicans actually is. The Pelicans are a beacon of light for the state and its fans. With the traditional Mardi Gras parades cancelled due to COVID-19, the Pelicans recent play has uplifted and brought excitement back to the state of Louisiana at the right time.

The Pelicans are just 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot after their recent surge and have an easier schedule to close out the first half of the season. Their current win streak is composed of wins against the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Houston Rockets.



With just 14 games remaining before the All-Star break the Pelicans have a chance to be in the playoff picture by then. This team had to adjust to a new coach style and scheme and it’s finally starting to come together, so there is no reason to be in a hurry to trade Lonzo Ball.

Ball has been setting the tone defensively for the Pelicans, holding three out of the four starting point guards to under 20 points while also coming up clutch stops when needed. The Pelicans by all means should AVOID trading Ball right now.

In the midst of a pandemic, with social injustices at an all time high, the Pelicans are a beacon of light. As they play better the entire state of Louisiana will feel better about any situation they may currently be in. The Pelicans give this state something to come together, strengthen bonds and in some cases repair broken bonds.