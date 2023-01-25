Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura

The 2022-2023 NBA season has been an up and down year so far for the purple and gold, but the Los Angeles Lakers have moves to make prior to the February 9th trade deadline when it comes to upgrading the roster. This is how the Lakers most recent acquisition from the Washington Wizards transpired:

Lakers receive:

Rui Hachimura

Wizards receive:

Kendrick Nunn

Lakers 2nd Round Pick (2023)

Lakers 2nd Round Pick (2028)

Lakers 2nd Round Pick (2029)

I think this is a win-win trade for the Lakers, receiving a player in Rui Hachimura that can defend the perimeter and hit from outside especially for a Lakers unit desperately in need of help with floor spacing. The Lakers still have plenty of work to do heading into the trade deadline despite trading for Hachimura but this is a step in the right direction for the Lakers to get back into title contention.

Potential Lakers starting lineup:

PG Dennis Schröder

SG Patrick Beverley

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Adding Hachimura to the lineup makes this team even younger and helps take the pressure off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis but don’t be shocked if the Lakers inquire on either Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls at the deadline.





