LeBron James Signs Two-Year Extension

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85M extension, agent Rich Paul told Shams Charnia of the Atlantic and Stadium.

In his original four-year deal, James had a player option at the end of the 2020-2021 season. Now with the new extension, James will likely retire as a Laker once his contract ends.

James will make $39.2 million in 2020-21, $41,180,544 in 2021-22 and $44,474,988 in 2022-23.

The King was named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP, leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship past the Miami Heat. Not to mention, he became the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP for three different teams. Winning the award with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and also with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

James will turn 37 at the end of his contract. He has made it known that he would like to play alongside his son LeBron (Bronny) James Jr.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life,” said James in an interview with INTERRUPTED, “If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

Bronny will graduate from High School in 2023. This is the same year that LeBron can hit free agency again. If the NBA takes away the one-and-done rule, we may see the both LeBron’s on the court together.