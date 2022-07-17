LeBron Looks Ready For Year 20 After Dominant Drew League Performance

LeBron James put on an absolute show at The Drew League and looked every bit of himself at age 37. Appearing in his 2nd ever Drew League game, his first since 2011. The Drew League is a pro-am summer basketball league located in Los Angeles. It was founded in 1973, and has grown each year with NBA players often participating in the league every summer. The venue has been at King/Drew Magnet High School in Willowbrook since 2012.

DeMar DeRozan who is a LA native and is known for playing in the Drew League for many summers, put out a tweet on Friday indicating that he and LeBron would be playing together in the league. Chris Haynes, a Yahoo writer, confirmed it with a tweet saying James would indeed be playing. Immediately there was a big buzz and people in Los Angeles were extremely excited about that. To the point where there were people camping outside of the venue 6 hours before the event even started.

Celebrities and athletes were sitting court-side in the packed gym showing their support for James. DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James were both teammates on the MMV Cheaters squad. James led the team to a 104-102 victory, finishing with 42 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals and was named Player of the Game. James had plenty of highlights including multiple dunks and crossovers that had fans out of their seats. He was even seen being animated with a referee late in the game when the score was tight.

James is coming off of a season averaging 30.3 points on 50.2 shooting in 56 games in his 19th year, which was his highest scoring average in over a decade. Heading into his 20th NBA season, he looks motivated as ever to bounce back from a rough season for his Lakers squad and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.