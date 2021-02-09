Legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Marty Schottenheimer, who spent over two decades in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, and San Diego Chargers, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, per former Kansas City publicist Bob Moore.

Schottenheimer, who posted a 200-126-1 record across 21 years as a head coach, lays claims to the eighth most wins of any head coach in NFL history, and is only the eight coach in NFL history to secure 200 or more wins.

Over his 21 years as a head coach, Schottenheimer posted impressive records everywhere he went:

Cleveland Browns (1984-1988): 44-27

Kansas City Chiefs (1989-1998): 101-58-1

Washington Football Team (2001): 8-8

San Diego Chargers (2002-2006): 47-33

Everywhere the head coach went, he implemented his “Martyball” playing style that focused on a hard-nosed run game and tough defense.

Despite posting an impressive regular season record, the head coach struggled to get over playoff woes. Having lead the Browns, Chiefs, and Chargers to playoff berths, the legendary coach never made it to a Super Bowl. Schottenheimer led the Cleveland Browns to consecutive AFC Championship games, but fell both times to a John Elway-led Denver Broncos team due to the infamous plays known as “The Drive” and “The Fumble.”

Although Schottenheimer never got past multiple playoff struggles, he will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most respected head coaches in NFL history, and will likely see a spot in Canton one day from his regular season record alone.

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Kristin, son and NFL assistant coach Brian Schottenheimer, and four grandchildren.

Per Adam Schefter, Brian Schottenheimer is set to be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new passing-game coordinator under first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer.

