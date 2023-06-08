Lionel Messi will be taking his talents to South Beach in the MLS as the Argentinian confirmed that he will be joining Inter Miami. The saga of Messi’s next destination has been a three-way battle with a move to the MLS, a return to Barcelona and a transfer to Saudi Arabia. With the World Cup winner not happy at PSG, he’s expressed his interest in returning to Barcelona, but never happened.

Lionel Messi’s contract is to be a two-year deal with a value of $100 million. This also includes commercial arrangements with Apple and Adidas with cuts of the broadcast and merchandise revenue. Miami could also give him an option to purchase a minority stake with the club.

Lionel Messi finished his two seasons with PSG, totaling 70 starts in 72 appearances while recording 31 goals and 34 assists. During his time, he won two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophee des Champions trophy. ” The Greatest of All Time” also led Argentina to their first World Cup trophy since 1986. He won player of the tournament after scoring seven goals and three assists in seven matches.

This move’s been in the works for the past year, with owner David Beckham working to get him to America. Despite the deal not 100% complete, ticket sales to see Inter Miami both home and away have shot up. Miami’s home games are now averaging about $400 a ticket. This will also grow the league’s attendance and viewership, with Apple TV subscriptions and ticket sales expected to shoot up.

For Inter Miami, this could help their struggles as the club sit in last place in the Eastern Conference. This was a week after firing head coach Phil Neville. Injuries have also been an issue for Miami, with eight players currently on the injured list. Lionel Messi will play up top alongside Leonardo Campana, with Josef Martinez to return to the bench after poor performances.

His official arrival and contract completion should be within the next few days. This means he could likely make his MLS debut before the end of the month, cutting his offseason in half.