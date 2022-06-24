Longhorns Land Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the number one recruit in the nation in the 2023 class, has committed to the Texas Longhorns. Arch is a 6’4″ 215 pound QB recruit out of Louisiana. He is Cooper Manning’s (Peyton & Eli’s brother) son. According to MaxPreps.com, he has thrown for 5,731 yards in three seasons thus far in high school. Tack on his 72 TD’s to his 18 INT’s, and there is no wondering he is just the third-ever perfect-graded QB recruit ever. What teams did he pass on? How does he fit with the Longhorns? What are the expectations? I answer all your questions here.

The Longhorns Sweep Perfection

Texas shocked a lot of people when Quinn Ewers decided to come to Texas despite his previous de-commitment in his original recruitment trail. Landing him as a transfer gave them the only two perfect-graded QB recruits ever with a 1.0000. Arch Manning is the third, and he just gave Texas the sweep. They have now landed all three of them, but will success follow? One would think with two of them on the roster currently.

Why The Longhorns?

It all came down to three schools for Manning’s services; SEC champion Alabama, national champion Georgia, and 5-7 in the Big 12 Texas. So, why choose the Longhorns who finished so poorly a year ago over these two powerhouse SEC schools? I believe the answer to that question boils down to this offensive coaching staff. I think he wants to be developed by a stable coaching staff as he transitions from high school to college, and eventually, the pros. Todd Monken and Bill O’Brien both may be on their way to new opportunities in the next couple of years. Steve Sarkisian is not going anywhere right now, and him and his staff can bring Arch in and develop him into the future pro he aspires to be.

The Fit With The Longhorns

I believe that Arch sees this as a program on the up-and-up. They found their coach who has a great mind for offense. He brought in Quin Ewers who should bring a lot more eyes to the program, and the recruits should only get better as they continue to land these huge recruits like Ewers and Arch himself. They will build something special around Arch in Texas. It is true that guys like Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy could be gone before he plays a snap for the team, but with the trail they’ve been on, they should have their next Robinson and Worthy duo for Manning to play alongside when he finally does suit up.

The Fit in Texas

The future looks bright in Austin. I believe this will be a perfect transition. If Quinn Ewers is legit, he will likely play each of the next two seasons as the starting QB. Then, he should be off to the pros. That will have Texas football booming and he will be out of Arch’s way for the starting role. Assuming that does happen, Arch can just redshirt for his first year, and focus on learning Sark’s offense. On the other hand, if Ewers struggles, Arch will be there in one year, so he can push Ewers out of the starting role and start as a true freshman. Either way the Longhorns are set up nicely, and so is Arch Manning. Oh, and I’m sure Alabama and Georgia will figure it out without Arch Manning’s services.