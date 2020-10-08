Looking Ahead to Dallas’ Matchup with the Giants

A miracle onside kick is the only reason the Dallas Cowboys are not 0-4. They have made every quarterback with the exception of Baker Mayfield look like an MVP candidate, allowing 38 points or more in their last three contests.

But Dallas is favored by a whopping 10 points this weekend. This is because a hapless New York Giants team is coming into town on Sunday. A Giants team that has scored three offensive touchdowns this season. All that being said, let’s breakdown this upcoming matchup.

Expect for New York to double their touchdown total for the season in this game. Dallas’s defense has been nothing short of awful after the first four games of the season and the situation does not look like it is improving. The Cowboys are 30th overall in both points and yards allowed so far, much to the chagrin of fans everywhere. Currently, the defense has one (Xavier Woods) defensive player graded as being in the top 35 at his position in the league. To make a long story short, this is a historically bad defense, so don’t be shocked if New York is able to score some points.

On the offensive side of the ball, I would expect business as usual for Dak Prescott and company. New York’s defense is serviceable, it’s just not really anything that special. They have done a good job at limiting their opponents in terms of yards gained, but they are 17th in points allowed which doesn’t bode well for them as they’re set to face an offense with the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. New York will get some stops here and there, but I expect for Dallas to have some game-breaking plays early in the ballgame which will allow Elliott to eat up the clock for the rest of the contest.

Dallas should win this game, case and point. Sunday is a borderline must-win for Dallas, who, if they were not in the NFC East, would find themselves in a much deeper hole. The Giants have been awful on offense all year, so the defense will have a chance to get rolling against a more-than-subpar opponent. Dak Prescott, who is leading the league in passing yards, should have little trouble against the New York defense. Although, for those of you who are looking for Ezekiel Elliott to get rolling, you may be in for a disappointing game. New York’s rushing defense is currently ranked at number ten in the league, so Elliott may have to do most of his damage as a receiver.

Final Prediction: Dallas: 35 New York: 24