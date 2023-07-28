Los Angeles Chargers Minicamp Day 2: Defense Sets the Tone!

Day 2 is in the books for the Los Angeles Chargers! Today was filled with a ton of entertaining action and promising signs. The Chargers are still feeling the disappointing exit from last year, but this year’s camp is showing they will not let the same happen again.

Herbert and the Offense Light Up

The day started with the Chargers focusing on special teams. Groups broke up into punt protection and coverage. Gunners went to the fair field while the line stayed on the main field to practice their pursuit angels under pressure. The Chargers then transitioned to a walkthrough 11-on-11 period. From there the team went into individual work.

After the individual session, the Chargers came together for 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. The offense brought the energy. Justin Herbert connected with Mike Williams and Kennan Allen on two beautiful deep balls. Both catches were into tight coverage. Herbert is already showing he is well worth the record deal he signed on July 25, but I am sure no Charger fans were complaining about that. Quentin Johnston continued to look good with his route running and improving on catching the ball out in front of his body. A new face for the Chargers, John Hightower, also started showing potential. Hightower is in his third year out of Boise State and coming from the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Chargers practice squad last year and is looking to snag a roster spot this upcoming year. Hightower had one acrobatic catch right in front of the crowd to get them fired up. It is still too early to tell, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on. However, after the success of the offense in the first half, the defense wasn’t going to allow it to continue.

Defense Brings the Energy and Intensity

After an individual session, the Chargers came back together for another team session. The defense came out hungry in this team session and wasn’t going to let the offense have the same success they had earlier. The defense locked up and forced multiple turnovers including a few picks and fumble recoveries.

Ja’Sir Taylor continues to start in the slot over Asante Samuel Jr. In my interaction with fans, they are a little baffled by the decision but some understand it could be because of Taylor’s upside to help out in run defense. A positive development is the impact that Eric Kendricks is already having on the defense. Kendricks blew up a play in the backfield coming in untouched. His sideline-to-sideline speed was also on display as he made plays in coverage coming from the opposite side of the field both times. Kenneth Murrary is also benefiting from Kendricks’ presence. Murray looks more settled at the linebacker position and isn’t trying to do too much. Hopefully, Kendricks can help Murray reach his full potential by bestowing some wisdom on him.

The intensity of the defense is great to see! After a disappointing season that saw them riddled with injury, this unit is very capable of being top 10, if not top 5 this year. The Chargers have the talent on paper; now, the only thing that can hold them back, as it did last year, is their health.

What to Keep an Eye on

Going into padded practices, it is vital to see if the intensity level stays high for both sides of the ball. The Chargers do not want the offense or defense taking it easy on one another. This can have major repercussions that could cost the team games. I do not see this being the case, but it can happen to anyone.

Second is how this situation with Taylor and Asante plays out. I am curious to see if a true 50/50 rep split comes into effect or if one of them separates themselves as the true starter.

Lastly is the role of rookies and new additions. Johnston is currently splitting reps between the first and second teams. I am curious if he starts to take more first-team reps or continues splitting his reps. There is also the question of where Tuli Tuipulotu fits into this team. Obviously, he won’t start over Khalil Mack or Joey Bosa, but will he settle into a second-string role or need more development?

The Chargers are utilizing Kendricks’ experience to the fullest and he should be an immediate impact and fill the hole left by the departure of Drue Tranquill. Then there is the question of what Milton Wright can bring to the table. The undrafted receiver could be a good asset if the talent pans out, but only time will tell.

All pictures were taken by me!