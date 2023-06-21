Los Angeles Chargers Most Anticipated Matchups 2023-2024

Chargers Optimistic for Rebound

The Los Angeles Chargers had an incredibly disappointing season last year, ending the regular season 10-7. Failing miserably to live up to the lofty expectations and squandering the substantial capital investment put up by team leadership. As the dust settles and the pain subsides on that underwhelming campaign, there is a renewed sense of optimism brewing. After having a solid draft and health being a primary focus this offseason. Enter the Redeemers of 2023 with hopes of living up to the lofty expectations of 2022.

The Chargers made strategic moves in the draft, targeting promising young talent who could immediately impact both sides of the field. A stud wide receiver coming out of TCU, Quentin Johnston. Entering his first season at 21 years of age with a 6 foot 4 lean frame, Johnston will be a solid asset for quarterback, Justin Herbert. The Chargers currently list him as a starter alongside veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. In the second round, the Chargers also selected a young, hungry edge rusher from USC, Tuli Tuipulotu. The 6 foot 3 265+ pound edge rusher has talent despite scouts saying he lacks the explosiveness to fit in. He is currently listed behind Bosa. Should Bosa suffer another injury, Tuipulotu will need some refinement to be successful in the NFL.

The Chargers’ fortune heavily relies on their ability to stay healthy. Injuries plagued the team last year, derailing their momentum and hampering their true potential. However, with a renewed focus on player wellness, the Chargers are taking proactive measures to ensure their key players remain on the field. If they can stay healthy, the Chargers have the talent and potential to progress significantly.

As the new season approaches, fans are hopeful that the disappointing past season will serve as motivation for the team to come back stronger and more determined than ever. With promising draft picks and an emphasis on player health, the Chargers have the pieces in place to turn their fortunes around and make a serious push for the playoffs.

Chargers Key Matchups

When looking at this year’s Los Angeles Chargers schedule is filled with primetime games and matchups that will determine the identity of this team. For a closer look at my prediction for the Chargers record click here.

1. Week 18 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

This matchup could be the most important for the Chargers this year. A situation that could decide not only the division but the Chargers’ playoff lives. The rivalry between the Chargers and Chiefs has been intense in recent years, and their matchups are always must-watch affairs.

Both teams possess high-powered offenses and talented quarterbacks, making for a high-powered thrilling showdown. The Chargers will look to prove themselves against the reigning AFC West and Super Bowl champions asserting their presence in the division. Each of their previous four meetings has been decided by a single possession. This year should be no exception.

2. Week 6 vs. the Dallas Cowboys

After an early bye-week, the Chargers host the star-studded Cowboys at Sofi. The Cowboys have bolstered their secondary with Stephon Gilmore, hoping he can return to peak form. Even though the Cowboys dropped Ezekiel Elliott, they will still have enough firepower on their offense with CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

When the Chargers and Cowboys clash, it’s a battle between two storied franchises. This matchup showcases an exciting display of offensive power, with the Chargers’ dynamic passing attack against the Cowboys’ potent offense led by star quarterback Dak Prescott, not forgetting that both defenses are pillared by stars. It promises to be an entertaining shootout between two teams aiming to make a statement in their respective conferences.

3. Week 16 vs. the Buffalo Bills

This will mark the second time that Josh Allen faces off against Justin Herbert. Their first meeting was a one-sided affair. This should be a much different story for the Chargers. Buffalo has established itself as the team to beat in the AFC. Though the Bills have not had the same playoff success as the Chiefs, beating them is a step in the right direction for the Chargers.

The Chargers are a much different team than during Herbert’s rookie season (2020). Both Hebert and Allen have developed into very talented quarterbacks. Watching these two giants battle it out on primetime in December, late in the season, and with playoff implications at stake will make for must-see tv. I almost forgot to mention the stacked defenses these two quarterbacks will have to go through. Seeing two outstanding quarterbacks dual it out against the best-of-the-best in football is all anyone can ask for. This match-up should be on everyone’s calendar.

4. Week 7 @ the Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, the Chiefs appear twice on this list. A matchup earlier in the year sets the tone for the Chargers. Having the bye week, the Cowboys, and Chiefs is a very tough stretch. Being able to win one if not both of these games coming off a buy sets the tone and helps the Chargers build momentum for the rest of the year.

In a midseason matchup, this should be a great preview for the regular season finale. This will also be a good benchmark for the Chargers to see what they need to continue to do or what they need to improve. No matter what this will be an amazing game to watch!

5. Week 15 @ the Las Vegas Ra iders