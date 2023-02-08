Los Angeles Lakers Mid-Season Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have faced financial constraints and struggled to find the right fit with Russell Westbrook within their offense but Westbrook has accepted his new role with grace under new head coach Darvin Ham.

Westbrook has been nothing but exceptional, leading the second unit as court general and playmaker while leading the bench in scoring. Brodie would likely want to be a starter but regardless the nine-time All-Star will do whatever the team needs him to do to win basketball games.

Has Beverley Panned Out?

Patrick Beverley has been more of a defensive monster on the outside, but Beverley doesn’t seem consistent enough offensively. I would categorize him as basically 50/50 on that side of the ball. Pat-Bev can perform quite a bit better and feelings have been mixed on him by many this season.

Health Is Key To Long-Term Success Of Lakers

Are the Lakers championship contenders with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James? Health is the key to the Lakers success going forward when it comes to competing for a championship.

Davis has missed a month with an ankle injury but prior to that was on pace for a career year. AD has picked up where he left off though, performing well since his return.

James has been primarily engaging in load management in this stage of his career. LBJ is hungry to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabar for first all time on the NBA career scoring list.

LaVine Or DeRozan To Laker Land?

The Lakers should trade for Zach LaVine if given the choice between him or teammate DeMar DeRozan because the Lakers roster needs a continued infusion of youth. LaVine is a guard that can still be a franchise player for any team.

DeRozan is still an exception player and would require less trade capitol to acquire but is older than LaVine and may start to decline in performance sooner rather than later. What will it take for the Lakers to get LaVine? This is a breakdown of a potential trade with the Chicago Bulls:

Lakers Receive:

Zach LaVine

Bulls Receive:

Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley

Max Christie

2027 First Round Pick

2029 First Round Pick

Potential Lakers Lineup

The Lakers are still in a win-now type mentality so this move would absolutely make a ton of sense. This is what the lineup would look like if LaVine was added via trade.

PG Dennis Schröder

SG Zach LaVine

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Season Grade

The Lakers should utilize a small-ball lineup going forward. The Lakers overall should be credited with a C mid-season grade due to the teams slow start to the season but are starting to pick it up now with the return of Davis to the lineup.





