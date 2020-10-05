Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants 10/4 Recap

The Los Angeles Rams moved to 3-1 on the season after a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants. Both teams struggled to find any sort of rhythm on offense through most of the game, turning the bout into a defensive battle the whole way through.

The Rams jumped out to an early 7-0 lead halfway through the 1st, and didn’t fall behind for the remainder of the game. During the 2nd quarter, the Giants tallied two field goals, with the Rams adding on one.The score remained 10-6 with neither team scoring any points in the 3rd quarter. In the 4th quarter, the Giants tacked on another field goal to try and close the gap, but the Rams added a late touchdown on a 55-yard catch and run by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, to bring the final to 17-9.

Ram’s head coach Sean McVay had a lot of high praise for their defense throughout the game.

“We struggled to get into some momentum today offensively, but the defense made stop after stop,” said McVay when discussing the game. “I thought after even the turnover to be able to only allow them three points on the sudden change was big.”

McVay also gave a big shout out to cornerback Darious Williams for his game-sealing interception with only .53 seconds left to play in the 4th. “What can you say about Darious Williams? What an unbelievable pick to end the game.”

The defense showed a lot of promise during this game, especially being on the field for a majority of the game, where the Rams offense struggled through most of the game.

“We just had a game plan, you know, we stuck with it. They changed some things we didn’t expect. We made some changes and fixed some things and we were able to play good football this week.” Said defensive tackle Aaron Donald when asked about the adjustments made from last week to this week. “A little bit more consistent than we were last week. We didn’t come out flat like we did last week, so, you know, we just started off a little better than we did last week.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had quite a bit to say about his offense. He talked a lot about execution, and what the team has to do going forward.

“Watch the film and get better from it. That’s all you can do. You know, there were some good things we did today.” said Goff regarding the low-scoring game, and what to change next week. “It wasn’t all non-execution. There was a lot of good things we did, but consistently from 1st quarter to 4th quarter it wasn’t up to our standards. Absolutely. Just practice and get back to it.”

The Rams will look to extend their record to 4-1 next week against the Washington Football Team.