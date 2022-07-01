Carlos Vela leads LAFC to victory and top of the west!

Big game at Banc of California Stadium between LAFC and FC Dallas. The Californians seized their chance and ran away alone for the top spot in the MLS Western Conference. 3-1 was the victory in Los Angeles for the locals, with a superlative performance by franchise player Carlos Vela, who dispatched himself with two assists and a wonderful game.

With the presence of the new signing, Giorgio Chiellini, LAFC ratified its leadership and added its fourth victory in its last five games, while the Texans add three dates without obtaining three points. It was a good game for those led by Cherundolo, high points like José Cifuentes, Chicho Arango and especially the number 10. On the contrary, the visitor had few high performances, we can highlight the jewel Jesus Ferreira who scored a goal and the goalkeeper Marteen Paes who, despite conceding three goals, saved the cowboys on several occasions.

The opening of the scoreboard would come from a spectacular collective play, from his own area, the Nigerian-American Ibeagha passed long towards the middle of the field and Danny Musovski touched towards the middle for Cifuentes to drive and then deliciously enable Musovski himself who would shoot correctly. The 26-year-old striker reached his second celebration in the tournament.

The partial tie would be 10 ‘later through Jesús Ferreira, without a doubt one of the most interesting future -present- in the league. Although it is true that the Los Angeles goalkeeper was responsible, the Colombian-American converted his tenth goal in 17 games, remember that he is only 21 years old!

LAFC would recover the advantage already in the second half with the show of the magician Vela. He became master and lord of the last section of the field and managed the threads of the homeowners. First, a slap pass so that Cristian Chicho Arango shoots cross and it is impossible for Paes to stop. The Colombian became the fourth player in LAFC history to score 20 times in the regular season. Killer.

The final touch was given by Kwadwo Opoku, with an extraordinary golazo, assisted by who else but Carlos Vela. The 20-year-old Ghanaian finished off with a very powerful left foot and dug into the top of the Bulls’ goal. Fourth goal in 17 appearances for the striker hailing from Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

Great game in general for LAFC, its defenses, the goalkeeper once again saving when needed, a balanced midfield and a voracious attack. They settle in first place and want to aspire to reach the playoffs in that position, but this is extensive and there is a long way to go. Carlos Vela at this level is MVP and without a doubt the arrivals of figures like Chiellini and Bale will strengthen the team and the league and obviously the aspiration to the title. On the Dallas side, they have not won since May 28 against Orlando City. Not to be alarmed but to take care of, they are in eighth place and the fight for the playoffs is wild. The positive? Nicolas Estevez Martinez has material to work and climb, players like Paul Arriola, Ferreira, Alan Velasco among others, are figures that can give Dallas much more in the fight for champion.

LAFC next stop is against Vancouver in Canada next Saturday while FC Dallas will face Inter Miami in Estadio Toyota de Texas. MLS is getting better and better, be prepared.