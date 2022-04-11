Luka Dončić Exits Game with Calf Strain Ahead of Playoffs

Three-time all-star and MVP candidate Luka Dončić left the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, after reportedly suffering a left calf strain.

The injury occurred when Dončić attempted to make a mid-air pass to teammate Reggie Bullock and landed forcefully. He immediately began to grab his leg and requested the Mavericks call timeout.

(Photo Retrieved via Dallas Morning News)

He left the game hobbling off the court with the assistance of Mavericks director of player health and performance, Casey Smith, as per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

https://twitter.com/espn_macmahon/status/1513364978715213825?s=20&t=-D2sFfx9I96fiAmv0swRhw

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they begin their playoff matchup with the Utah Jazz in less than a week on Saturday at noon CT.

Current reports suggest Dončić will be good to go for Saturday’s game, but his health remains in question. He will receive an MRI scanning later today to gauge the severity of the injury.

The Mavericks have posted an all-time record of 6-3 against the Jazz in the playoffs. They most recently matched up in 2001 with Dallas winning the series 3-2.

The Jazz come into Saturday’s matchup with a record of 3-7 in their last 10 games. Donovan Mitchell has shot 42% from the field and 29% from three over this stretch.

This in combination with strong performances from Theo Pinson and the bench unit in the season finale holds a promising upside for Dallas ahead of Game 1.

Luka Dončić finished the game with 26 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in 28 minutes. He also ended the season third in scoring with 28.4 points a game, the second-highest a Maverick has finished in league scoring since Mark Aguirre finished second in 1984.

The Mavericks end the regular season at 52-30 in Jason Kidd’s first year as head coach, their best record since 2013.