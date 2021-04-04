Mac Jones Scouting Report

Summary:

Jones was thrown into the starting lineup for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019 against the Arkansas Razorbacks after Tua Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip against Mississippi State. In his first Iron Bowl he completed 66 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions though he ultimately lost.

Jones took his game to new heights in 2020, showing the world his potential. During the 2020 season he completed over 75 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns with four interceptions helping lead the Tide to another National Title.

Jones unfortunately does not have outstanding arm strength, but he is a very accurate passer. He’s good at putting the ball in positions that only his receivers can make while not throwing risky passes. In addition he’s shown his anticipation to help throw receivers open.

Overall Jones is a calm and efficient pocket passer, who shows great precision and timing to be able to find receivers through the tightest windows. If Jones is placed in the right situation he will be able to surprise the world.

In a game against Texas A&M Jones showed great patience and anticipation on a deep pass to John Metchie. When Jones initially released the ball Metchie was on the Alabama 40-yard line. When Metchie finally caught the ball he was on the opposite 40-yard line. Dropping the ball right into Metchie as he caught the ball in stride. Who, then proceeded to score.

Pros: Moves eyes through progressions, Quality field vision, Ball placement, Good decision maker, Pocket composure

Cons: Not a running threat, Limited experience; only one year as a starter, average arm strength

Pro Comparison: Philip Rivers

Draft Projection: Late first round pick

Game to Watch: Alabama vs Notre Dame – January 1st, 2021

Height: 6”3

Projected 40 Time: 4.9

Weight: 214 lbs