Manchester City and Inter Milan will meet for the 2023 Champions League final June 10 with another exciting season almost in the books. Inter Milan have been the surprise story, making their first final appearances since 2010. City will be playing in their second final in three years in hopes of winning their first ever UCL title.

Pep Guardiola has not disappointed yet again in another strong campaign. He could potentially win his sixth EPL title and is one win away from his first UCL trophy with City. One of his biggest accomplishments was landing young phenom Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He’s turned into the top striker in football, breaking the all-time scoring record for a single season in the EPL. He’s also scored 12 goals in 10 Champions League matches. They have yet to lose in the Champions League, outscoring their opponents 31 to five while keeping seven clean sheets.

Inter had an interesting road to the finals, opening the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich. This followed with a win against Barcelona to finish second in the group. They knocked out two Portuguese teams in a row to clash with rivals AC Milan in the semifinals. Inter outscored them 3-0 to head to their fifth final in club history.

World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez is continuing his stellar season, scoring 20 Serie A goals with three goals and three assists in the Champions League. Romelu Lukaku has also been on in great form of late and with perfect timing, scoring six goals with four assists in the last nine games.

Inter Milan will be the underdogs in the match, with City one of the best teams in Europe now. They have not lost a match since February 5 and have been dominating almost every opponent they have faced. City also faced tougher opponents, having to go through Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to get to the finals.

Inter will face its hardest challenge in years trying to pull off the upset against Pep Guardiola’s side, who are seeking their first UCL title in its franchise. According to the Telegraph, City have an 83% chance of winning, with Inter having a 22% chance of winning. After destroying last year’s champions, City will enter the match confident than ever that they will take glory, with Inter Milan ready to spoil their hopes on June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey.