Mark Giordano Stays a Leaf

Congrats Leafs Nation! Our big fish at the deadline is staying with Toronto for two more years.

This past season the Toronto Maple Leafs got the big name at the trade deadline. The Leafs acquired defenseman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken, in the deal the Leafs also got Colin Blackwell. Gio was a huge addition for Toronto this year, he really solidified the team on the backend and was a great pairing with Timothy Liljigren.

The price for Giordano wasn’t bad at all in the first place. The Leafs gave up two seconds, this year and next year. Along with a 2024 third round pick. They got Gio at 50% retained salary and Blackwell back for it. Like I said Giordano was great for the team and Blackwell proved to be a very effective fourth liner.

Giordano tallied two goals and ten assists in twenty games with Toronto. Tallying 12 points, he was also a +12. In the playoffs he notched 2 assists and had an even +/- in 7 games. Overall he was a very effective add for Toronto. Finding really quick chemistry with young defenseman Liljegren and being a great player on the penalty kill.

What truly makes the entire situation great is what Kyle Dubas just did. The team announced Sunday that Mark Giordano had resigned with the Leafs for two seasons.With an $800,000 cap hit. An extreme bargain for the caliber of player that Gio is.

This shows an experienced veteran and former longtime captain has a lot of faith in this Leafs team, and wants to be a part of it when they get over the hump. It also helps that he’s a Toronto boy that wants to play for his childhood team. Having Giordano for two more years also gives Liljegren a great defense partner.

Kyle Dubas is starting to put the team together for next season, and getting Giordano this cheap is a great start. Resigning goaltender Jack Campbell still has to be a main priority, along with getting the Sandin and Liljegren deals done soon. Giordano staying is probably also the final nail in the coffin of Justin Holl. I loved what he brought to the lineup at one point but the emergence of Liljegren, Sandin and now Giordano has made him obsolete.