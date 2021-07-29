Mark Henry On AEW Unristricted Podcast

We’re happy to share Mark Henry’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Mark Henry is the newest member of the AEW broadcast team and will be behind the mic when AEW RAMPAGE debuts, Friday, August 13 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Mark explains how his love of microphones and armchair quarterbacking wrestling matches led to this moment—and what he and Tony Schiavone have been doing behind the scenes to prepare.

Mark also talks about his coaching/mentoring style, which young talent he’s most excited to work with, and how he hopes to put his vast experience to good use at AEW. He shares his thoughts on the new AEW Community Outreach Team, their aspirations and goals, and the joy he receives in helping others. Plus, Mark shares some of his favorite wrestling stories, a couple of his favorite matches, memories of competing in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Games, and how he got into weight lifting at just 10-years old!

MARK HENRY QUOTES

Mark Henry on AEW RAMPAGE:

“I’m really excited because I never met a microphone that I didn’t like, and I get a chance to do something that I do anyway just to entertain myself.”

Mark Henry on his experiences in the Barcelona and Atlanta Games:

“Man, it’s a sense of accomplishment that I can only say that having my kids felt like that. It just made you feel like, ‘Wow, I did something!’”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/mark-henry