MARKELLE FULTZ INJURY UPDATE

Orlando, FL – Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz suffered a left knee injury with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter tonight against Cleveland. He underwent an MRI and results revealed that Fultz has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Fultz will be out the remainder of the season.

Fultz (6’4”, 209, 5/29/98) played and started in eight games with the Magic this season, averaging 12.9 ppg., 5.4 apg., 3.1 rpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 26.9 minpg., while shooting .895 (17-19) from the free throw line.