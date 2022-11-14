Marlins Breaking Barriers

Above: The Marlins are breaking barriers by hiring Caroline O’Connor to fill their president of baseball operations role. O’Connor is a part of the Marlins staff since 2017, and, as seen here, discusses the Marlins’ Baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic. The Marlins now have two women playing major roles in their organization, with Kim Ng serving as general manager. Photo Credit – Miami Marlins.

The Marlins are breaking barriers. In a news release Monday, the Fish are hiring Caroline O’Connor to fill their President of Baseball Operations role.

O’Connor, part of the Marlins organization since 2017, joins general manager Kim Ng as women who are changing the leadership viewpoint of the MLB.

And, as Christina De Nicola of MLB.com notes, O’Connor walked a unique path to get to where she is now.

O’Connor has a degree in finance and business operations, and she also values banking operations. But she gives props to what her staff has given to her to build with.

“I think it’s huge,” O’Connor notes in an interview Monday. “I think we’re a really special organization. Bruce (Sherman)’s put a lot of trust in us, and he really looked at merit and who can do the job. I think it makes our organization unique and stand out. It shows what women can do and the roles that they can hold.”

And O’Connor has value in the South Florida region. She is the 2021 Influential Businesswoman winner from the South Florida Business Journal. Not only that, but she’s also working on improving facilities for baseball in Miami/South Florida and the Dominican Republic.

Sherman is also a fan of O’Connor’s work ethic. “We are fortunate to have someone with Caroline’s business acumen and vision leading our day-to-day business operations,” he says in a press release.

So as the Marlins continue to shake up the MLB, Caroline O’Connor will be a big piece in spearheading the “female leadership is now” movement.