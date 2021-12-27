MAVERICKS WAIVE EUGENE OMORUYI

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today they have requested waivers on forward Eugene Omoruyi.

Omoruyi (6-6, 235) signed a two-way contract with Dallas on Aug. 13 after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in four games with the Mavericks. Omoruyi recently underwent surgery on his right big toe after suffering an injury in a Texas Legends game on Dec. 15. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to basketball activities in four to six months.

Omoruyi finished his collegiate career at Oregon, where he earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors, after playing three seasons at Rutgers. In his four-year collegiate career, Omoruyi averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 22.8 minutes in 121 games (72 starts).