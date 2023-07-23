Max Verstappen Wins At The Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen wins his 9th race of the season with his Red Bull team winning their 12th in a row, a record previously held by McLaren.

Following a very lively qualifying yesterday, today’s race took a dull and predictable turn as Max Verstappen took the lead early on and kept it in a comfortable manner before finally crossing the finish line first by the end of the 70 laps.

Lap 1 saw its usual chaos as a number of cars made contact at turn 1. Zhou Guanyu had a horrible start, putting him in a horrible position as he caused a collision between Daniel Ricciardo of Alpha Tauri, and Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon of the Alpines. The two Frenchmen both endured too much damage to their cars and had to retire both their cars when they went into the pits.

At the front, Lewis Hamilton who started upfront had a slow start, whilst those around him – Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – had brilliant starts. Verstappen had the inside line coming into turn 1 and came out ahead of Hamilton, with Oscar Piastri taking advantage of the battle ahead of him and sliding into second place ahead of the Mercedes driver. Hamilton lost another position briefly after when Lando Norris comfortably overtook the struggling Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen was far enough ahead to break Piastri’s DRS advantage as he drove into a comfortable lead for the rest of the race before finally standing on the top step of the podium. This win allowed for the Austrian team to seal their 12th win in a row — a new record that previously belonged to McLaren’s run of 11 back in 1988.

Joining the Dutchman on the podium was McLaren driver Lando Norris ahead of Sergio Perez who made a decent recovery drive in his Red Bull from P9 at the start.

Norris’ P2 finish also saw him take back-to-back podium spots for the first time in his career after finishing in second as well at Silverstone two weekends ago. His teammate Piastri finished P5, with the rookie putting on yet another brilliant performance. It must be said that McLaren have quite the driver pairing to go with their newly improved MCL36.

Above the Aussie driver, Hamilton finished P4 with his W14 finally coming alive in the last stint of the race. This is something that seems like a normal occurrence for the Mercedes car this season. Teammate of the 7-time World Champion, George Russell scored points too after finishing P6 following a good recovery drive.

To take the rest of the points, were the two Ferraris and Aston Martins. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were P7 and P8 with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll taking P9 and P10 respectively.

Hungarian Grand Prix Final Classification: