Andrew McCutchen Comes Home

Above: In this photo, Andrew McCutchen shows off his signature dreadlocks of years past. McCutchen is returning home. Cutch and the Pittsburgh Pirates are agreeing to a one-year deal, pending a physical. Andrew spent his first nine seasons in the Majors with the Buccos. Photo Credit – Christopher Horner, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Andrew McCutchen is coming home. The outfielder is returning to where he started his big league career. On Friday, the veteran outfielder announced he is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

McCutchen, a keystone for the Pirates’ success in the mid

-2010s, looks to provide veteran experience for a young Pittsburgh team.

And, as CBS News Pittsburgh notes here, McCutchen has plenty a memorable moment in Pittsburgh.

After spending his first ten years with the Pirates, Cutch has bounced around the league the last few years.

McCutchen represented the Giants, Yankees, and Phillies from 2018-2021. Last season, he hit 17 home runs as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Career Details

Not only is McCutchen a fan favorite, but he is a key contributor to a team’s success. Lifetime, the Florida native sports a .277 batting average, with 287 career home runs and 1002 RBIs. Last year, the 36-year-old posted a .237/.316/.384 slash line with 17 dingers and 69 runs batted in.

The 2013 MVP was one of the key pieces behind Pittsburgh’s playoff appearances last decade. He can be a vocal yet quiet leader for a young and developing squad like the Buccos.

Final Thoughts on Contract

So, pending the physical, it’s a reunion of a team and a former star player. Andrew McCutchen is a vital piece to the success in the history of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Much like Nelson Cruz, he is looking to end his career on a high note. Now, as he prepares to return home in his 14th MLB season, will he get a storybook ending?

We will have to see, but it’s another chance for the veteran to prove himself, and a homecoming is always fun.