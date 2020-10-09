Meet Kateel: An Up and Coming Artist, and Potential NBA Player

Kateel Barnett is a young and talented, aspiring artist from Seattle, Washington. As head captain, he also helped lead his high school basketball team to win a national championship. In 2017, Nathan Hale High School was ranked #1 in the nation and is also known for producing NBA top talent. Kateel could have chosen to continue down that path and strive to make it into the NBA, but chose to focus on another passion instead…music.

This has proved much success for him so far, including his music being featured as the 2020 NBA playoffs theme song heading into the commercials, specifically his song “I ain’t forgot.” His songs, “Magic” and “High Note” have also been featured on ESPN.

His dreams of music, basketball, and art have all combined together as he continuously strives to fulfil each of his passions. His story is truly inspiring, especially when considering all of the struggles he had to overcome in order to get where he is today.

Back Sports Page had an opportunity to chat with Kateel to discuss his career and his ambitious future goals.

Gabrielle: “Well first of all how are you doing today?”

Kateel: “I’m doing great, yeah I’m feeling good!”

Gabrielle: “I know that you were captain of your basketball team at Nathan Hale, which is known for producing some of NBA’s top talent, and you actually went on to win a national championship with your team. Do you ever regret your decision to leave all of that behind in order to gear towards the music industry?”

Kateel: “Well I got everything I could get out of that season and after that it was college and everybody went their separate ways. Some went to the league and for me it is always going to be a dream to be in the NBA, but sometimes you have to pick when to pursue what dream, so who knows maybe one day that will be my path.”

Gabrielle: “Have you always kept up with both music and basketball or is this the first time you have geared towards the music industry?”

Kateel: “I’ve been singing ever since I can remember and I also picked up a ball ever since I was a baby, and there are certain things I take to in life. Music, art, and basketball are the three main things in my life that I’ve gravitated to. At the end it will be forever, I will have the most love and infinity for the things I loved to do as a child.”

Gabrielle: “I know this day must have been life changing for you, but what did you feel the first time you heard your song, I ain’t forgot, played on ESPN for the NBA playoffs theme song?”

Kateel: “It was surreal. I was going from being a passionate basketball player who was always in the gym, and I remember being in the gym at least twice every day because our coaches instilled in us that we needed to be in the gym as much as possible so basketball was my life. It wasn’t a fluke, I didn’t know what else I was going to do. I loved basketball so much and I figured I might not be the tallest or naturally gifted, but I am going to work the hardest and I’m going to make it happen. So even though I was not the most naturally gifted at basketball, I found music to be something that I took to and was naturally gifted at, but my work ethic came from basketball.”

Gabrielle: “I know that this has not always been an easy journey for you, I know that you had to overcome a lot of struggles to get where you wanted to be. So how was that struggling with homelesness while fighting to get where you wanted to be now?”

Kateel: “It was tough. I always say I can never compare my own struggles to somebody else cause everybody has different experiences, but the experiences I put on myself such as moving to LA with no plan and no money thinking I would last out there. It wasn’t a good idea, but out of that I have matured to the point where I can acknowledge that it wasn’t a good idea. Out of that though I don’t regret anything cause it made me who I am and I am proud of myself for changing my perspective. I wouldn’t say in terms of means and what I have in my life is much different today, but mostly my mentality is what’s different and I am proud of myself for that.”

Gabrielle: “Well I am glad to see that you took a risk and you did it and now you are where you are. It all works out for the best and it’s more fulfilling that way.”

Kateel: “Absolutely.”

Gabrielle: “I know that you are extremely talented. I saw that you write all of your own songs and you help edit and produce them as well as do your own cover art and on top of all that you rap and sing. So how did you start with all of these creative processes and what inspires you to do what you do?”

Kateel: “I thought about this question before this interview because I wanted to talk about the school that I came from which was a K-A called AS1 and my grandma who raised me was a teacher there for 30 years. My mom went there and my uncle went there and all of my childhood friends who are my family went there and my cousins so it is very family oriented space for me. It is known as a hippie school, and we are from Seattle, but a lot of us are also a part of the hippie community. There is a lot of beauty that comes with that and I got to experience that and got to be around a lot of creative artists, innovators, and people who push their boundaries. The state was always trying to shut everything down and change it and now it’s still surviving through the people, but they changed the name, moved locations, closed the building that I went to through the whole K-A so it’s gone through a lot of changes. Anyways, that’s where I get it all from. From that love and community of arts and music and drama, which my grandma was also a drama teacher, so writing and poetry and all types of stuff. I’ve been doing it my whole life, but only recently started to realize that and come into that. High school it was all basketball and I just tuned everything else out because I thought I had to pick one thing. Out of high school i’m remembering I used to do everything, nobody told me I had to do just this or just that. I had people who encouraged me as much as possible.”

Gabrielle: “I always think of it as we have one life. There shouldn’t be one clear path that you should take. You should kind of take on every dream or passion that you have so I think that is awesome that you have kind of been able to help out and do everything you can to learn as much as possible throughout. I know you also opened up for Nas and I just wanted to ask about that experience and do you think you are going to be doing more of that in the future once things start to go back to normal?”

Kateel: “Yeah, no for sure for sure. That experience was just…I don’t even know how to explain it cause I have been listening to Nas since I was born so to be able to stand on a stage with him. I didn’t get to make the connection until after his performance, but even just in that moment on that stage with him, seeing him perform some of his classics and then his newer projects and stuff that I had already heard and then seeing him perform it in person, I’m not going to lie I was a fan. Sometimes I think as artists we don’t want to be fans, but I was a fan. That is Nas, rightfully so I’m going to be a fan. I feel like it also was a validating thing in a way cause I’m not here for no reason. Then I met him later and he was cool. I got to let him know he was one of my favorite artists of all time. I wish I would have rapped for him. I didn’t want to waste his time, which is a weird thought to have as a rapper, but I don’t know I’ve gotten more confidence now like I know if I see him now I’m rapping for him for sure. Any verse that I have that comes to mind I’m spitting it for him. I wish I rapped for him then, but it was amazing and surreal.”

Gabrielle: “Well hopefully you get another chance to do it again soon. Just keep that positive mentality.”

Kateel: “I will!”

Gabrielle: “So do you think you will be able to do some more things soon once COVID comes down and we get back to normal life again?”

Kateel: “Oh yeah, for sure. I’m always working on the music, working on the art and working on stuff. I do it for the people so there are a lot of things that I’m working on and projects and ideas that I have for how I want to expand this thing. At the end of the day I want to do this with people not just for myself. I’m trying to do stuff with my community, get back in touch with my old high school, family members, stuff like that. Also just seeing what’s going on in the world. I really want to travel and I also come from a family of travelers. We used to take road trips as a kid so tours for me will take me back to that place. I’m not trying to do regular show stuff, that’s what I don’t want. I’m down, but I am trying to do some music festival stuff, cause that’s what I always grew up going to. Some vibes and tents. In Seattle, we have these two music festivals called Folklife and Bumbershoot and it’s a different vibe than just going to a venue or show. Those are good too. I want to have those moments, but I would rather do an outdoor space somewhere that is just vibes.”

Gabrielle: “I agree, once you go to one festivals you want to keep going back and it is a different atmosphere. It’s so much fun and just lively. So I agree that would be super cool if you could start getting into that more as well and I’m sure you will get the opportunities once things go back to normal and we get those festivals back.”

Kateel: “Yes, yes!”

Gabrielle: “I know that you write a lot of your music as storytelling and get to give fans and people listening an inside on your life, which is super cool to get a more personal touch to your songs. I really enjoyed watching your process videos on youtube as well as listening to your EP, Mind over Matters. It’s so inspiring, especially for young, upcoming artists that also want to get some experiences like you’ve had so far and opportunities. So is there any advice you would want to give to aspiring artists that maybe you wish you knew when you first started out?”

Kateel: “Yeah, definitely. I’ve had good coaches, so I would say listen to your coaches in life, whoever it is. Some people have a lot of people around them whether it be parents, or community mentors, preachers, or teachers, sport coaches. Just listen to your coaches cause they want the best for you. Figure out who does want the best for you cause at the end of the day a real coach is someone that wants the best for you. Whoever those people are, figure out what they are really saying and listen to them because, and this is the message for whoevers watching this, I promise you that if you listen to those people that want the best for you they could see something that you can’t see that’s going to help you get to where you’re trying to get. You told them that this is what you want, so they are going to help you. That’s what they are there for. It’s invaluable stuff, sometimes people are really going and looking for just something to be handed to them or the easy wins, but a lot of times it comes from self reflection. It comes from these ideas and thoughts that somebody else who’s older than you might have a better perspective of or even younger, but just somebody that’s giving advice. I feel like it’s important that we all are good listeners. Everybody is trying to succeed. You got to be a good listener to really succeed.”

Gabrielle: “Of course, I agree. I think it is smart to get some people that could be a mentor for you and listen to them and educate yourself as much as possible and just strive to get to where you want to be by working hard. I think it is more fulfilling getting there by yourself rather than just being handed things and you just learn a lot along the way. So I am sure people listening would love to hear that advice and keep striving to get to where they want to be.”

It was an honor to speak with such a kind-hearted, down to earth individual that is motivated to follow his dreams. We will be seeing a lot more from him in the future as he continues to tell his story through his music and trust me, he is worth the listen.

Stream his latest EP with Atlantic Records, “Mind over Matters” on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, Pandora, Amazon Music, and more.