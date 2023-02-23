Meet Stamp Fairtex

Nadthawan Panthong, known professionally as Stamp Fairtex, Muay Thai kickboxer and mixed martial artist, is one outstanding Thai combat sport athlete worth noticing. With a record of 9 – 2, (2 of those wins by submission), 25 year old Stamp is currently ranked #1 in the ONE Championship women’s atomweight rankings and is ranked 46th of the top women’s strawweight fighters world wide.

Stamp Fairtex has a big smile, throws elbows like no one else, has an overall dominating fighting style, and is a vicious aggressor who maintains precision throughout her fights. Best of all, she is just getting better and better. If you don’t venture away from UFC fights and fighters, please do yourself a huge favor and watch her fight. You’ll find yourself a fast fan. (Stamp Fairtex Fight Highlights) Her Muay Thai record is 64 Wins, 17 Losses, 5 Draws, which is a lot of experience before her MMA career. The experience shows.

Currently there is only one Thai MMA fighter in the UFC is Loma Lookboonmee. Loma is 8 – 3 in the women’s

strawweight division, and ranked 14th of the top women’s strawweight fighters world wide. I’m really hoping that Stamp is next. There are more highly trained, fight wise, Muay Thai fighters capable of great things in MMA that we are all missing out on. I look to the usual culprits in the cases of talented athletes – opportunity and exposure.

Stamp’s next fight is a special one to watch. She fights May 5th, in ONE on Prime Video 10 card, against Alyse Anderson, Invicta FC veteran. This will be the first ever ONE Championship card in the United States, a big and welcome step in getting this fighter known to a wider audience. She will not disappoint I’m sure. She has all the makings of an MMA star. Never failing to bring a vibrant, happy demeanor and big smile to her competitions, always performs a fantastic Wai Kru (Ram Muay), has wicked fight sport skills, and is a kind victor. The stuff that makes a great martial artist.