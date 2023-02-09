Meet the Dodgers 2023 Coaching Staff

The Dodgers have some fresh faces and a few holdovers on the coaching staff, headlined by Manager Dave Roberts.

This is a guide for Dodgers fans to meet the 2023 Dodgers coaching staff. Let’s run down the list of names you will be hearing about all season long:

Manager Dave Roberts

Bench Coach Danny Lehman

Major League Field Coordinator Bob Geren

Pitching Coach Mark Prior

Assistant Pitching Coach Connor McGuiness

Bullpen Coach Josh Bard

Hitting Coach Robert Van Scoyoc

Co-Hitting Coach Aaron Bates

1st Base Coach Clayton McCullough

3rd Base Coach Dino Ebel

Background Information

Bob Geren gets reassigned from bench coach to Major League Field Coordinator as Danny Lehman gets promoted from game planning coordinator to Bench Coach. The Dodgers opted to not to go with a game planning coordinator for the 2023 season.

Brant Brown has left to become the Miami Marlins Hitting Coach as Aaron Bates replaces Brown as the team’s Co-Hitting Coach along with Robert Van Scoyoc. The latter might sound familiar as the man who redesigned J.D. Martinez’s swing and turned him into a star. It should not surprise you that the Dodgers signed Martinez this offseason.

The rest of the staff remains the same as Mark Prior, Connor McGuiness, Josh Bard, Clayton McCullough are the holdovers from last year’s staff. I honestly think they should add Mike Scoscia as the team’s associate manager or a role as the senior baseball advisor to the coaching staff because I think he can help Roberts in roles such as game planning and decision making in games.

My overall thoughts on the coaching staff is that I always have faith in how Dave Roberts builds a great staff and always finds the right people to get it done. This roster and coaching staff should still be good enough to get LA back to the playoffs, and possibly the World Series.





