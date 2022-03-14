Meet the Magic’s Latest Hall of Fame Members: Brian Hill and John Gabriel

The Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame inducted two new members this week: former head coach Brian Hill and executive John Gabriel.

The hall of fame is one of sport’s greatest honors. Whether it be the sport’s or a single franchise’s, those inducted into a hall of fame earned the respect, admiration, and appreciation for their commitment to the game. And these two men, in particular, put in tremendous effort within the Orlando Magic franchise since its’ dawning in 1989.

“Both Gabe (John Gabriel) and Brian (Hill) are intertwined with the history of our franchise,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins.

Both of these men served integral roles in the rise of the Orlando Magic franchise. In the beginning, most expansion teams endure difficult starts. However, Orlando’s fate went a little differently thanks to countless individuals, but few more important than these two. Even so, neither of these men endured the popularity nor the credit they deserve. But all that ended with their immortalization on Monday night. Consequently, these two additions became the 10th and 11th members of the Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame.

John Gabriel

John Gabriel may be the most overlooked yet meaningful executive in Magic history. After Pat Williams recruited him in 1987, Gabriel’s served several roles throughout his 21-year tenure. Initially, Williams’ hired John Gabriel as the director of player personnel, the director of scouting, and as an assistant coach. However, not even a decade later, he climbed up the ranks to become the team’s general manager. Most notably, Gabriel’s first lasting impact arrived by accumulating a high-quality roster destined for success.

He focused on finding players that matched his core values. Which, as stated by the Magic’s press release, are “die-hard dedication, never-ending enthusiasm, hard work, heart, and hustle.” By following this formula, Gabriel built Orlando’s most famous team, the 1995 Eastern Conference Champions. Although that team’s core faded quicker than expected, Gabriel did not give up and dedicated himself to retooling this franchise for the future.

Specifically, his commitment became evident at the turn of the new millennium. In consecutive offseasons, Gabriel brought in a very highly-touted coach, Doc Rivers, and two superstars in the making, Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady. This brilliant decision immediately paid dividends as the accolades came rolling in. In 2000, Doc won NBA Coach of the Year, while Gabe earned NBA Executive of the Year. Furthermore, on the court, the Magic improved drastically.

In Gabriel’s first 11-year stint with Orlando, the Magic played above .500 basketball every season. Additionally, they made the playoffs in eight of those seasons too. So, for all these reasons and countless others not mentioned, John Gabriel certainly deserved a place in the Orlando Magic hall of fame.

Brian Hill

Unlike his fellow inductee, Hill’s NBA career before Orlando was not overly extensive. However, almost immediately after joining the team, his presence became more than noteworthy. In 1990, Hill joined Orlando’s first-ever head coach, Matt Guokas, as an assistant after holding the same position in Atlanta for four seasons. And, as it tends to go, Hill quickly earned the players’ respect and overtook his mentor just three years later. From then on, Hill took this uberly talented team and elevated their game to a whole new level.

Hill’s tenure with the Magic came alongside several franchise firsts. Hill navigated Orlando to their first playoff appearance and win, their first and second division titles, then carried them to consecutive eastern conference finals, with them reaching their first-ever NBA Finals in 1995 as well. Furthermore, in 1996, Hill guided Orlando to a still-standing franchise record of 60 wins. Also, from March 1995 to March 1996, Hill coached the Magic to a then NBA record of 40 consecutive home victories.

Despite Orlando’s impeccable seasons with Hill at the helm, he never claimed an NBA Coach of the Year honor. However, in his second stint as the Magic’s coach, Hill earned Coach of the Month in November 2006. Across franchise history, nobody coached more victories than Brian Hill’s 267. Even today, Hill impacts this franchise in numerous outlets. Hill’s acted as a pre-and post-game analysis for the local broadcast for nine seasons now. Additionally, he operates as an executive advisor to the Magic’s basketball operations department.

Community Hall of Fame

Both of these incredible men extended their efforts beyond basketball too. Since 2007, John Gabriel’s battled Parkinson’s disease, but even that won’t hold him down. Specifically, from 2019 to 2021, he served as the president of the Parkinson Association of Central Florida. As president, the Central Florida region garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Parkinson’s programs.

Similarly, Brian Hill and his family host several fundraisers for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Consequently, in March 2006, Brian Hill earned the prestigious Jefferson Awards for Public Service. Throughout all their hardships, both of these high-class individuals continue serving others in the community. And the Orlando Magic recognizes and highlights their accomplishments as monumental contributions. So, for all these reasons and more, help me celebrate the two newest members of the Orlando Magic’s illustrious hall of fame: Mr. John Gabriel and Brian Hill.