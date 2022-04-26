Memphis’ Bench Torches Timberwolves In Game Two

FedExForum was electric Tuesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies obliterated the Minnesota Timberwolves by 28 points to tie the series 1-1.

Ja Morant led the way for Memphis, scoring 23 points while dishing out ten assists. Morant was just one rebound shy of the first playoff triple-double in franchise history. Even with Ja’s spectacular performance, the real star of the show was Memphis’ bench unit.

Memphis ranked first in total rebounds, steals, and blocks off the bench during the regular season, proving the Grizzlies’ incredible depth. This became even more evident in Game Two when the second unit combined for 60 of their 124 points.

Four players off the bench scored in double-figures, including forward Xavier Tillman. With two early fouls, starting center Steven Adams was benched in the first quarter in favor of Tillman, and he did not disappoint.

Tillman made six of his seven shot attempts, scoring 13 points in 21 minutes. He also secured seven rebounds, including four offensive boards.

“Huge [confidence boost] especially going on the road,” Tillman said about the bench unit’s performance. “Being able to have confidence that the bench is going to be able to produce like we have been.”

Xavier was able to help the Grizzlies expand their lead to eight points before checking out almost halfway through the second quarter. His presence provided the Grizzlies’ much-needed energy boost to pull away before halftime.

13 points (6-7 FG) & 7 reb in 21 minutes last night for @Rookiedunker pic.twitter.com/jSa24NfVcm — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 20, 2022

Ziare Williams and Brandon Clarke each added 13 points of their own off the bench, shooting a combined 8-13 FG (61.5%). Tyus Jones also contributed ten points in just 16 minutes. An all-around impressive scoring night for Memphis’ bench.

Tillman and the Grizzlies look to replicate their impressive performance Thursday night with a chance to take the 2-1 series lead.