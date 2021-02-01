Midseason Mavericks Madness

This season has been a rough one for the Dallas Mavericks. They are currently holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference. The only teams Dallas is currently above are the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves. So what has gone wrong this season?

We know covid is playing a factor as the Mavericks haven’t had the chance to play this season with the whole roster being healthy.

Although the coronavirus has played a role in the Mavs’ crummy season, that is not the only reason for the team’s lack of success.

It has become more apparent that the Mavericks are in need of another big name player to help Luka Doncic in offense. Dallas needs a power forward who will not only compliment Doncic, but can also carry the team when Doncic is off the court. The question then is, who is that missing piece that the Mavericks so desperately needs?

The team has also had a hard time actually looking like a team on and off the court. With a five-game losing streak, it is easy for morale to go down. Team energy has been a hot topic for Dallas.

“We’re at the height of the difficulty of our schedule, said coach Rick Carlisle. “It’s important we just stay in the fight, keep playing like we did tonight. We’ve just got to fight and stem the tide — that’s what we’ve got to do. It’s a very difficult time but we’re going to stay in it and we’re going to keep fighting through.”

“We got to just stay on the gas no matter who’s playing. Give ourselves up for each other. That’s the whole thing we’re battling right now,” said Willie Cauley-Stein. “The other teams aren’t beating us. We’re beating ourselves by the lack of attitude, energy, and effort. That’s what we’re battling right now. It’s not hoops. It’s our internal.”

The Mavericks are to play the Phoenix Suns again Monday night, it will be interesting to see what changes are made and if the team’s energy is any better. For the first time this season the team does not have any reported injured players or any players out due to health and safety protocols.