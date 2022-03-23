Mikal Bridges Jumps into Top Three in DPOY Ranking

According to NBA.com, Phoenix Suns small forward Mikal Bridges ranks third on their latest power rankings for Defensive Player of the Year.This would be the first time a Phoenix Sun would be placed in the top three for this award, and, similarly, the first time represented on an All-Defensive Team since Raja Bell in 2008.

Bridges this season has proven that the contract extension given to him during the off-season was well deserved and necessary to win. With the nickname, “the warden,” Bridges night after night defends the league’s best players on the league’s best teams. His range of match-ups this season include guards like Stephen Curry and James Harden to forwards like LeBron James and Demar DeRozan, slowing down some of the league’s best scorers on a nightly basis.

The Suns as a team currently rank third overall in defensive rating. This is something that strengthens Bridges’ argument for DPOY because he is the most important defender in head coach Monty Williams’ scheme. By having a defender who can take out an opponent’s best scorer for the majority of the game, it allows the team behind him to focus on their roles in the Suns’ top-tier defense.

“He doesn’t duck a match-up and he plays every night and guards everyone,” said Williams. “He guards the toughest guys every single night and everyone in that locker room appreciates what he does every single night. I’ll say it again, he should be defensive player of the year.”

What makes Bridges such a good defender is his defensive IQ. At 6”7 with a seven-foot wingspan, Bridges uses his length to disrupt his match-up. Whether it’s being able to cut off dribblers, disrupt a pass, or closeout and contest shots, Bridges’ ability to use his length no matter who his match-up plays a big part of his defensive game.

Another strong part of Bridges’ defensive game is his ability to avoid foul trouble. With these big time scorers he guards every game, a lot of them look to draw a foul and score from the free-throw line. However, Mikal Bridges averages under two fouls per game, not giving his opponent free shots from the line. Against Mikal, almost every basket has to be earned from the field.

With only ten games left in the NBA season, the Suns finish their season against eight playoff teams and will see some of the best players in the league. With the one seed only two wins away from clinching, Bridges will look to continue playing his high-level defense in order to have the West come through Phoenix for the second straight season in the playoffs.

“I just go out there and try to help my team win and play defense,” said Bridges, “I feel like even if I don’t win it(DPOY) I just know my teammates know I play hard and defend and that’s all that really matters.”

The Suns play their next game Wednesday against the red hot Minnesota Timberwolves. Bridges will most likely match up against second-year standout Anthony Edwards, who is currently averaging over 21 points per game. Another night, another high-level scorer matched up against the man who is now being referred to as “the warden”.