MJD’s Mock Draft 2.0

The NFL Draft is only a few weeks away now. It is time for another mock draft. This is version two of the three total mocks I will do. This is simply what I think will happen, and not what I would do with each pick if I had control. Hopefully I did your team justice in this version.

Round 1

1.Jaguars: EDGE-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson is a high floor player that still gives you a top five ceiling in the class. He is a safe bet with the top pick. The Jaguars defense needs upgrades in a lot of spots. Hutchinson would make everyone else’s job a lot easier.

2.Lions: EDGE-Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux is my number one overall player. On top of that, the Lions only have the Okwara brothers on the edge, but they can really use a dominant rusher off the edge and KT would fit perfectly on this defense.

3.Texans: OT-Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

The Texans have a lot of ways they can go with their pick. I think offensive tackle needs to be a priority with this pick. In this scenario, they had the pick of the litter. I think Ekwonu fits the best for the Texans and would be the biggest impact in year one.

4.Jets: EDGE-Travon Walker, Georgia

I’m not as high as some people are on Travon Walker, but I think he is a top five talent and has a ton of upside to be a better pro than collegiate player. Robert Saleh loves to have a rotation of good pass rushers on his defenses. So, I think adding Walker to their current group would give them a more than solid rotation.

5.Giants: OT-Evan Neal, Alabama

This could not have gone much better for the Giants. They have to address the offensive line. That being said, I’m sure they like Ekwonu a lot as well, but they certainly won’t be complaining if Evan Neal is available for them at number five overall.

6.Panthers: OT-Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The big question here is do the Panthers like a QB enough to draft one at number six overall. I don’t think they do. The next position to address has to be offensive tackle. They addressed the interior of their OL through free agency, but they have a gaping hole at LT. Cross would be a great fit across from Taylor Moton.

7.Giants (CHI): CB-Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

It seems all but certain that James Bradberry will be on another roster next season. If so, the Giants will definitely need to upgrade their corner group. “Sauce” Gardner seems like a lock to be the first corner off the board. I prefer Derek Stingley Jr., but I do still like Gardner a lot and he would be a huge pickup for the Giants defense.

8.Falcons: S-Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Falcons have a lot of needs and can probably go in any direction. Their first draft showed me that they like versatility. Hamilton is a 6’4 safety that can play single high, man coverage, in the box, or even play from the slot. He is extremely versatile. Although, his athleticism is up for question with disappointing testing numbers, but he is so talented and versatile, and makes this defense a whole lot better.

9.Seahawks (DEN): CB-Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

The Seahawks absolutely have to upgrade their corners. I love Derek Stingley Jr. and it should be a pretty easy decision for them if they don’t like the QB’s in this class. The top three offensive tackles are all off the board. The only other direction they could go is edge rusher.

10.Jets (SEA): WR-Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Jets have made no secrets about wanting to upgrade at wide receiver. They were in on Tyreek Hill, and they have tested the waters with an A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf deal. Garrett Wilson is an elite athlete with refined route running and would be a huge upgrade for Zach Wilson and co.

11.Commanders: WR-Drake London, USC

The Commanders have a fee different options with their pick. I believe Drake London is a perfect fit with Carson Wentz. He thrived when he was able to take shots down field and let loose. Drake London was absurd on 50/50 balls last season. This is a great fit for both London and Wentz.

12.Vikings: EDGE-Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

The Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith, but I don’t think that will deter them from going edge rusher in round one. This class is loaded with edge talent. Jermaine Johnson II has a chance to be a top ten pick, and with him on the board they jump all over it.

13.Texans (CLE): EDGE-George Karlaftis, Purdue

The edge rushers continue to come off the board here. The Texans would love this kind of player. He’s a strong, physical edge rusher that goes hard every single snap. I think he’ll be a consistent 8+ sack guy in the NFL while still being great against the run. You can’t complain about that with the 13th pick.

14.Ravens: DT-Jordan Davis, Georgia

I think Jordan Davis is an even more freakish Dexter Lawrence. He is a massive human being with absurd athletic ability, and the skills that put it all together. The Ravens defense would love to land a player like this on their defensive line.

15.Eagles (MIA): CB-Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Eagles corners have been suspect for years, but they don’t seem to address it with high draft capital. They finally have enough ammunition to drop one of their picks on the position. McDuffie isn’t like the past corners that came out of Washington. He has really good man and zone coverage ability. He would be a big upgrade for Philly.

16.Saints (IND–PHI): QB-Malik Willis, Liberty

Something tells me the Saints made the trade with the Eagles because they have a QB in sight. If so, they’ll likely trade up to get their guy, but in this scenario none of them are off the board. Malik Willis has the most upside of any of the QB’s in this draft, so I think they’ll have the big picture in mind when selecting their QB.

17.Chargers: OT-Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Chargers went and got their LT in last year’s draft. Now they get their RT in this one. Penning is a mean, physical blocker and would be a great upgrade for what they already have as well as give their offense a chip. If Penning works out for them, then they could have one of the best OL’s in the NFL.

18.Eagles (NO): WR-Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Eagles should be looking at WR with one of their picks in the first round as well. They have some options here at 18. I think this comes down to Williams and Olave out of the WR’s. Williams could’ve been the first receiver off the board if it wasn’t for his injury, so I think they’ll bank on him getting fully healed and being that same player for them.

19.Saints (PHI): WR-Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Saints already got their QB, so now they need more weapons for him. Michael Thomas is always injured, so it’s hard to rely on him. They don’t really have a great option after him, so I think WR is a no-brainer. Olave makes the most sense for them. He gives them refined route-running and elite athletic ability. Something they don’t have in one package right now.

20.Steelers: QB-Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Steelers are probably content with Trubisky right now, but they didn’t commit to him long-term, so they can still draft a QB if they like one a lot. I think Kenny Pickett has the highest floor in the class. He is the hometown kid so he would be an instant fan-favorite. This pick just makes sense to me.

21.Patriots:

LB-Devin Lloyd, Utah

The Patriots seem like the perfect match for Devin Lloyd. I personally like Nakobe Dean more, but I think the fit here is undeniable. Lloyd would excel on this defense and the Pats lost multiple free agents at the position this off-season.

22.Packers (LV): WR-Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Packers will certainly be looking for a replacement for Davante Adams. Rodgers needs a favorite target still and he is certainly not on the roster right now. Treylon Burks is probably going to fall just a little bit too much. He has a similar build to D.K. Metcalf, and a similar playstyle to Deebo Samuel. I’m not saying he’ll be as good as either of those two players, but he is a very good football player that gives you a ton of versatility for his size.

23.Cardinals: CB-Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

The Cardinals get a steal right here in my opinion. I think Andrew Booth Jr. is being slept on. He is a great tackler and a solid athlete. I love his coverage skills and think he can be a number one corner in this league. To get him at 23rd overall is a steal. The Cardinals just so happen to desperately need corner help.

24.Cowboys: C-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The Cowboys don’t necessarily need to upgrade at center, but Linderbaum is without a doubt a top ten player in the entire class, and he would still be an upgrade for this roster. I don’t see a big enough upgrade at any other positions with the way the board has fallen, so I think Linderbaum has to be the pick.

25.Bills: LB-Nakobe Dean, Georgia

The Bills don’t really have a specific direction they have to go. They are stacked already, so I think they can go best player available (BPA) to a degree. I believe Nakobe Dean is the best player available at this point. He will be a special player in the NFL and the Bills get even stronger.

26.Titans:

OT-Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

The Titans OL is definitely one of their biggest weaknesses. Derrick Henry has done well covering that up, but they need to invest in the OL this draft. Raimann would give them a big upgrade across from Lewan and that would improve the offense in so many ways.

27.Buccaneers: DT-Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The Bucs most definitely have the leisure to draft BPA. I believe that is Devonte Wyatt. He fell too far in this scenario, but teams just don’t value defensive tackles as much as other positions. Wyatt would be a nice pickup and a perfect fit next to Vita Vea on that defensive front.

28.Packers: G-Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Packers addressed the WR position right away with pick 22. Offensive line is also a position they can afford to upgrade. If they like Elgton Jenkins at RT, then they would love to draft Zion Johnson and plug him in right away as a starting guard. They have some young guys they like on the interior, but they are committed to winning now. Waiting is not an option.

29.Chiefs (SF–MIA): EDGE-David Ojabo, Michigan

The Chiefs end Ojabo’s fall. It really is unfortunate that injury happened because he was poised to be a top 20 draft pick, but he will surely be ecstatic to join a team like the Chiefs and get healthy and ready to contribute.

30.Chiefs: CB-Kaiir Elam, Florida

You might wonder why not receiver here with Tyreek Hill’s departure, but I trust that the Chiefs brass can find a middle round gem at receiver again and be just fine. Elam would be a huge upgrade for what they have at corner right now. I love Elam and think he’s another corner that has been a little bit slept on throughout the process.

31.Bengals: EDGE-Boye Mafe, Minnesota

The Bengals don’t have a ton of obvious needs after patching their offensive line up in a big way through free agency. They can definitely use more edge rushers to rotate in with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Mafe has definitely entered first round conversations so I think it makes sense.

32.Lions (LAR): S-Lewis Cine, Georgia

This is too late for Cine, but I struggled to find the spot for him. I like his game a lot and the Lions can definitely use his services. They may look at the QB’s at this pick, but I think Cine makes the most sense with only 2 QB’s off the board and them picking two spots later.

Round 2

33.Jaguars: IOL-Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

34.Lions: QB-Matt Corral, Ole Miss

35.Jets: CB-Kyler Gordon, Washington

36.Giants: EDGE-Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

37.Texans: RB-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

38.Jets (CAR): DT-Travis Jones, UConn

39.Bears: OT-Tyler Smith, Tulsa

40.Seahawks (DEN): EDGE-Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

41.Seahawks: QB-Sam Howell, North Carolina

42.Colts (WAS): WR-Jahan Dotson, Penn State

43.Falcons: QB-Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

44.Browns: DT-Logan Hall, Houston

45.Ravens: CB-Daxton Hill, Michigan

46.Vikings: S-Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

47.Commanders (IND): CB-Roger McCreary, Auburn

48.Bears (LAC): WR-George Pickens, Georgia

49.Saints: OT-Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

50.Chiefs (MIA): WR-Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

51.Eagles: LB-Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

52.Steelers: OT-Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

53.Packers (LV): TE-Trey McBride, Colorado State

54.Patriots: CB-Jalen Pitre, Baylor

55.Cardinals: LB-Chad Muma, Wyoming

56.Cowboys: DT-DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

57.Bills: RB-Breece Hall, Iowa State

58.Falcons (TEN): WR-Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

59.Packers: LB-Channing Tindall, Georgia

60.Buccaneers: IOL-Dylan Parham, Memphis

61.49ers: WR-Christian Watson, North Dakota State

62.Chiefs: LB-Christian Harris, Alabama

63.Bengals: LB-Brandon Smith, Penn State

64.Broncos (LAR): LB-Quay Walker, Georgia

Round 3

65.Jaguars: LB-Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

66.Lions: DT-Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

67.Giants: G-Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

68.Texans: S-Kerby Joseph, Illinois

69.Jets: EDGE-Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

70.Jaguars (CAR): LB-Troy Andersen, Montana State

71.Bears: CB-Marcus Jones, Houston

72.Seahawks: OT-Abraham Lucas, Washington State

73.Colts (WAS): OT-Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

74.Falcons: EDGE-Drake Jackson, USC

75.Broncos: DT-Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

76.Ravens: EDGE-Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

77.Vikings: WR-John Metchie III, Alabama

78.Browns: EDGE-Josh Paschal, Kentucky

79.Chargers: LB-Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

80.Texans (NO): WR-Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

81.Giants (MIA): RB-James Cook, Georgia

82.Falcons (IND): WR-David Bell, Purdue

83.Eagles: S-Nick Cross, Maryland

84.Steelers: CB-Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

85.Patriots: EDGE-Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

86.Raiders: OT-Sean Rhyan, UCLA

87.Cardinals: WR-Khalil Shakir, Boise State

88.Cowboys: OT-Max Mitchell, UL-Lafayette

89.Bills: CB-Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

90.Titans: QB-Carson Strong, Nevada

91.Buccaneers: TE-Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

92.Packers: CB-Tariq Woolen, UTSA

93.49ers: OT-Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

94.Chiefs: WR-Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

95.Bengals: C-Cole Strange, Chattanooga

96.Broncos (LAR): RB-Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

97.Lions: WR-Justyn Ross, Clemson

98.Saints: TE-Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

99.Browns: LB-JoJo Domann, Nebraska

100.Ravens: C-Dohnovan West, Arizona State

101.Eagles (NO): LB-Nate Landman, Colorado

102.Dolphins (SF): LB-Damone Clark, LSU

103.Chiefs: S-Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

104.Rams: EDGE-Sam Williams, Ole Miss

105.49ers: DT-Neil Farrell Jr., LSU