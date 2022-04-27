MJD’s Mock Draft 3.0

This is my final, official 3-round mock draft. I do not incorporate trades. This is strictly a predictive mock draft, where I predict what I think teams will do, and not what I would do if I had the freedom to make each pick.

Round 1

1.Jaguars: EDGE-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Jaguars seem locked in on edge rushers. I don’t see them going with Travon Walker this high, so I am confident that they will zero in on Aidan Hutchinson with the number one overall pick, even though he doesn’t have the most potential compared to other high first-round talents.

2.Lions: EDGE-Travon Walker, Georgia

If Hutchinson is the number one pick, I think the Lions should strongly consider trading out of the pick. With them picking here, I think they need to go edge rusher, so I think they’ll prefer Travon Walker over Kayvon Thibodeaux from what I’ve heard about KT’s interviews. Travon Walker is their pick.

3.Texans: OT-Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

The Texans need to upgrade their OL, and with the first two picks going the way they did, the Texans would have their pick of the litter. Ekwonu is a beast of a run blocker, and I believe that’s the identity they want to build in Houston. They will be happy to land Ekwonu here.

4.Jets: EDGE-Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Jets need to hit a homerun at number four overall. KT is my number one player in the draft. Despite the risks some might believe there is with him, he has the highest ceiling in the entire draft. I think the Jets will be ecstatic to see him available when they go on the clock. This is my favorite pick of the first round if they get it done.

5.Giants: CB-Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

The Giants definitely need to go OT, but if the rumors that they love Charles Cross are true, then it makes sense to test the Panthers and let them choose between Evan Neal and Charles Cross. If they like Cross too, then you still and up with a really good prospect in Evan Neal at number seven. Regardless, they need to add to their cornerback room, too. James Bradberry is likely to be dealt at some point during the draft, and Gardner would be a huge replacement for their secondary.

6.Panthers: OT-Evan Neal, Alabama

The Panthers should be looking to upgrade at QB, but I don’t think their roster with a rookie QB will workout too well. I’d rather let Darnold play out one more season or trade for Jimmy G, then help the supporting cast around the QB. In reality, the Panthers need to trade back not having a day two pick. I am not doing trades in my mock, so I will have them staying put and drafting the best offensive tackle available.

7.Giants (CHI): OT-Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Giants get the offensive tackle they are after, and they do it by patiently waiting and end up with their favorite corner and tackle. This would be great execution of their two picks and I think Cross is the right guy if you’re really trying to make Daniel Jones work right now.

8.Falcons: WR-Garrett Wilson, Falcons

The Falcons receiver room for 2022 is non-existent. They have absolutely no one now that Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire season. Garrett Wilson is an explosive player with polished route-running and should be a very good receiver in the NFL.

9.Seahawks (DEN): CB-Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

The Seahawks have to get an upgrade at corner. They are going to be in a rebuild soon, so I think they can afford to take a homerun swing on Stingley to try and upgrade at cornerback. He has the tools and the potential to be an all-pro corner in the NFL.

10.Jets (SEA): WR-Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Jets have to upgrade their receiving core and help Zach Wilson going into year two. I believe Jameson Williams provides more upside than Drake London, and for that reason I think they’ll go with Williams even though he will likely miss the early portion of the season. If he comes back from this injury 100%, then he will be a star in the NFL.

11.Commanders: S-Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton is a versatile safety at 6’4″ 220 lbs. The Commanders need someone just like him on the backend of their defense. He could play in the box, in the slot, or drop into deep coverage, and he’d be a plus defender in all of those spots.

12.Vikings: EDGE-Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

The Vikings don’t exactly need an edge rusher for this season, but I don’t think Za’Darius Smith is their future by any means and who knows how much is left in his tank. Put Johnson opposite Danielle Hunter and you have a scary duo of pass rushers off the edge.

13.Texans (CLE): EDGE-George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Texans need more help off the edge and I absolutely love George Karlaftis. He’s probably got a lower ceiling, but I really like the floor and I believe he’ll be a consistent NFL player for whoever drafts him.

14.Ravens: DT-Jordan Davis, Georgia

The Ravens definitely need youth on their defensive line. They have a lot of older guys in the middle and if they can get a freak like Jordan Davis to put in the middle of their defense, they’ll jump on the opportunity.

15.Eagles (MIA): CB-Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Eagles have to upgrade at linebacker, but I think they’ll wait to do so. They have other needs including cornerback, so I think they’ll jump on McDuffie here. He would be a huge boost across from Darius Slay for their secondary.

16.Saints (IND–PHI): QB-Malik Willis, Liberty

The Saints traded for an extra first rounder. A lot of people think they did so to trade up for a QB. I think it’s very possible they won’t need to trade up to get their guy. I don’t see a lot of these teams taking one.

17.Chargers: DT-Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt is kind of the forgotten man in Georgia because he was next to the freak that is Jordan Davis. Well, they are both freaks in their own right. Wyatt is going to he a really good player on the interior and putting him on a DL with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will be frightening.

18.Eagles (NO): WR-Drake London, USC

The Eagles should be looking at the receiver class because outside of Devonta Smith, they do not have a lot of weapons. Drake London compliments Smith really well, so I think this would be the perfect selection at 18 for them.

19.Saints (PHI): OT-Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

The Saints have to upgrade their LT spot with Terron Armstead having signed with the Dolphins in free agency. Raimann is still new to playing offensive line and yet he was arguably the best OT on tape in 2021.

20.Steelers: QB-Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky already, but his deal was not a big commitment. I believe that if Pickett or Willis are available when they select, then they’ll take one and let them sit for a year or two behind Trubisky. Pickett being the hometown kid, I think that they would love to bring him in as the successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

21.Patriots: LB-Devin Lloyd, Utah

Linebacker is usually a position that isn’t valued very highly. The Patriots, however, need linebackers, and I believe that Bill Belichick will love Lloyd’s athletic ability and skills.

22.Packers (LV): WR-Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Packers have to draft a WR with one of their two first rounders. Aaron Rodgers needs weapons to maintain MVP form, and Olave fell right into their laps. Olave is a burner, runs really good routes, and has very good hands. He would be a good fit in their offense and I think this is a no-brainer for Green Bay.

23.Cardinals: CB-Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

The Cardinals have to add talent at CB. I really like Booth and think he’s extremely underrated in this class. They have other needs as well, but I think this is the best upgrade to their roster.

24.Cowboys: C-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The Cowboys don’t necessarily need to upgrade at center, but I think he’d be such a steal at this point in the draft that the team won’t be able to resist. Linderbaum will be a perennial pro-bowler. This would be the best value of the first round when talking about strictly talent.

25.Bills: G-Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Bills truly can go best player available (BPA) with their pick. They are stacked right now and don’t have any glaring needs. Johnson should be a day one starter on their OL and would be a nice addition to their already stacked roster.

26.Titans: OT-Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Titans need to upgrade their offensive line. The run game is carried by Derrick Henry, but they need to better protect Ryan Tannehill after seeing what happened in the playoffs in 2021. Trevor Penning is the exact type of player Mike Vrabel would love and I think he makes the most sense here.

27.Buccaneers: G-Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Bucs can use help at guard. They saw Ali Marpet abruptly retire and now there’s a hole on the OL. They don’t have a lot of holes, so I think filling this one should be one of their top priorities.

28.Packers: LB-Nakobe Dean, Georgia

The Packers addressed receiver already, so now they can upgrade elsewhere. LB is a position of need for the Packers. They brought back De’Vondre Campbell, but who knows if he’ll have the success he had in 2021 again. It would be wise of them to jump at the chance to add Nakobe Dean to this defense. That would be an elite two picks in the first round for the Packers.

29.Chiefs (SF–MIA): WR-Treylon Burks, Arkansas

This might not be the Chiefs ideal athlete at receiver, but I think they would love a player who can be moved all over the place just like they did with Tyreek Hill. He’ll never be what Tyreek Hill has been for them, but he can bring a lot to this offense. I also believe this would be a steal this late in the first round, so the Chiefs should be eager to make this pick if he’s available.

30.Chiefs: CB-Kaiir Elam, Florida

The Chiefs already used last pick on a receiver, so now they may look to improve their defense. Their cornerback room can definitely use improvement and Kaiir Elam would be a big upgrade on what they have now.

31.Bengals: EDGE-David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo’s stock really got obliterated when he suffered a torn achilles. He was on track to be a top 20 pick, and now he may not make the first round. In this case, the Bengals take a chance on him and continue to deepen their pool of young talent.

32.Lions (LAR): S-Lewis Cine, Georgia

The Lions can definitely consider a QB here, but I don’t think they will here, especially with another pick at 34. I think Lewis Cine is a steal at this point in the draft. I like his fit in this defense as well. This is a great pick for the Lions as I see him as a sure-fire first round player.

Round 2

33.Jaguars: OL-Tyler Smith, Tulsa

34.Lions: QB-Matt Corral, Ole Miss

35.Jets: DT-Travis Jones, UConn

36.Giants: EDGE-Boye Mafe, Minnesota

37.Texans: RB-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

38.Jets (CAR): CB-Kyler Gordon, Washington

39.Bears: CB-Roger McCreary, Auburn

40.Seahawks (DEN): QB-Sam Howell, North Carolina

41.Seahawks: EDGE-Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

42.Colts (WAS): WR-Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

43.Falcons: QB-Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

44.Browns: DT-DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

45.Ravens: CB-Daxton Hill, Michigan

46.Vikings: WR-Jahan Dotson, Penn State

47.Commanders (IND): CB-Jalen Pitre, Baylor

48.Bears (LAC): WR-George Pickens, Georgia

49.Saints: S-Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

50.Chiefs (MIA): EDGE-Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

51.Eagles: LB-Quay Walker, Georgia

52.Steelers: OT-Abraham Lucas, Washington State

53.Packers (LV): G-Dylan Parham, Memphis

54.Patriots: EDGE-Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

55.Cardinals: EDGE-Drake Jackson, USC

56.Cowboys: LB-Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

57.Bills: RB-Breece Hall, Iowa State

58.Falcons (TEN): DT-Logan Hall, Houston

59.Packers: EDGE-Josh Paschal, Kentucky

60.Buccaneers: LB-Chad Muma, Wyoming

61.49ers: WR-Christian Watson, North Dakota State

62.Chiefs: LB-Troy Andersen, Montana State

63.Bengals: LB-Christian Harris, Alabama

64.Broncos (LAR): S-Nick Cross, Maryland

Round 3

65.Jaguars: WR-Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

66.Lions: OL-Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

67.Giants: TE-Trey McBride, Colorado State

68.Texans: S-Kerby Joseph, Illinois

69.Jets: LB-Brandon Smith, Penn State

70.Jaguars (CAR): LB-Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

71.Bears: OT-Max Mitchell, UL-Lafayette

72.Seahawks: OT-Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

73.Colts (WAS): OT-Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

74.Falcons: OT-Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

75.Broncos: DT-Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

76.Ravens: C-Cole Strange, Chattanooga

77.Vikings: CB-Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

78.Browns: WR-Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

79.Chargers: OT-Zach Tom, Wake Forest

80.Texans (NO): WR-John Metchie III, Alabama

81.Giants (MIA): C-Dohnovan West, Arizona State

82.Falcons (IND): CB-Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

83.Eagles: CB-Tariq Woolen, UTSA

84.Steelers: CB-Marcus Jones, Houston

85.Patriots: OT-Sean Rhyan, UCLA

86.Raiders: OT-Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

87.Cardinals: OT-Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

88.Cowboys: DT-Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

89.Bills: CB-Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

90.Titans: QB-Carson Strong, Nevada

91.Buccaneers: TE-Greg Dulcich, UCLA

92.Packers: CB-Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

93.49ers: EDGE-Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

94.Chiefs: S-Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

95.Bengals: C-Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

96.Broncos (LAR): RB-James Cook, Broncos

97.Lions: LB-Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

98.Saints: WR-Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

99.Browns: LB-Channing Tindall, Georgia

100.Ravens: EDGE-Sam Williams, Ole Miss

101.Eagles (NO): LB-Nate Landman, Colorado

102.Dolphins (SF): WR-David Bell, Purdue

103.Chiefs: RB-Dameon Pierce, Florida

104.Rams: EDGE-Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

105.49ers: OT-Rasheed Walker, Penn State