MLB To Inspect Balls After Trevor Bauer’s Latest Start

Trevor Bauer Dodgers
Wally Skalji/ Los Angeles Times

Umpires removed balls following Trevor Bauer’s latest start that will likely be sent to MLB league offices for inspection.

Not so long ago, the MLB said they would “crack down” on pitchers using foreign substances on balls during games, which was first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post. As of right now, Major League Baseball is doing exactly that with Trevor Bauer, who is among the best pitchers in the league.

Bauer last saw the mound on Wednesday against the Oakland A’s, giving up two runs with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Umpires from that game have collected multiple balls and sent them to MLB for inspection. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the balls had “visible markings and were sticky”. However, there is no way to prove that Bauer tampered with the ball. With that being said, it is unclear whether the MLB can punish Bauer or not.

Trevor has already shown what he thinks of this situation. Calling it “fun” when he reads “misleading clickbait headlines from gossip bloggers.”

The league deciding to investigate Bauer’s baseballs is an interesting topic by itself. This is because Bauer reprimanded the Houston Astros heavily during their cheating scandal. Calling the team “hypocrites” and “cheaters”. Even going as far as to wear a shirt that said “Houston Cheated” on it. This all came after he accused Astros pitchers for using an illegal means to increase spin rate.

Here is a video of Trevor Bauer giving his thoughts on the league’s statement to crack down on foreign substances by pitchers last month.

Thus far with the Dodgers, Bauer has shown why he was last seasons National League Cy Young winner. In his debut with the Dodgers, Bauer flirted with a no-hitter though six innings. In Bauers 13 innings pitched this season, he has 20 strikeouts, three walks and has given up six runs on six hits.

