The MLB wildest postseason sequences are a key indicator of who wins a championship. Recently, in the 2022 playoffs, the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees were in a very interesting 9th-inning duel.

Let’s look back at some bizarre, yet memorable, events in the MLB playoffs of yore.

MLB.com has a historical log of famous sequences here.

MLB Wildest Postseason Sequences Then and Now

Let’s start with something more recent. Think back to 2015. Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays. In the top of the 7th inning, Rangers batter Shin-Soo Choo looked at a pitch outside to move the count to 1-2. Russell Martin then sent the ball off of Choo’s bat and down the third-base line. Rougned Odor would score on the error, and the Blue Jays would give protest for the rest of the play. But in the bottom of the 7th, Jose Bautista would smack a 3-run homerun that Blue Jays and Rangers fans would soon not forget.

Now go back a little further. Conversely, we’re still in the ALDS. But this time, it’s October 5, 2007. The Yankees and the Indians in Game 2. And the infamous “Midges Game”. A swarm of bugs came off of Lake Erie and buzzed all around Jacobs Field. And Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain is not ready. As a result, the right-hander could not maintain his command, giving Cleveland the 2-1 win, and eventually, the series.

As the MLB postseason trudges on, we’ll keep an eye out for some more wild sequences to add to the history books.