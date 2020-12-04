MLB’s Farm System Revamp Saves Most Minor League Teams

On Monday November 30, MLB moved forward with their rapid restructuring of minor league baseball, reducing the number of affiliate teams.

The league announced the formation of a new MLB Draft League specifically for draft eligible players as well as disaffiliating the Rookie Level Pioneer League teams from Major League Baseball ownership.

According to a report by Baseball America the vision is to reduce the number of minor league affiliated teams from 160 to 120. MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem said in 2019 that, “our principal goals are upgrading the minor league facilities that we believe have inadequate standards for potential MLB players, improving the working conditions for MiLB players, including their compensation, improving transportation and hotel accommodations, providing better geographic affiliations between major league clubs and their affiliates, as well as better geographic lineups of league to reduce travel.”

The ability to be able to improve those minor league conditions for upper level minor league baseball Triple A and Double A affiliates will require the lower level short season A Ball teams and Rookie League teams to be cut from MLB team’s ownerships. Many communities have come out against this proposal as it would take away teams that have brought together communities in small, rural towns across the country. As part of a compromise most of those teams will be maintained but will now be in leagues considered independent minor leagues.

The newly formed MLB Draft League will serve as a platform for draft eligible players to showcase their value as a summer league. The team’s in the league will play 68-game seasons in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey. The five teams in the draft league are all former MLB affiliates as are the eight teams in the Pioneer League.

Between 1964-2020 the Pioneer League has served as a rookie classification affiliate that the lowest level of minor league baseball apart from the Arizona and Gulf Coast Leagues. In addition to the creation of the Draft League the MLB announced that the Pioneer League will continue but no longer be affiliated with MLB teams. Instead it will now be considered a “partner league” like some of the other current independent leagues including the Atlantic League, the American Association, and the Frontier League. While no longer affiliated with the major league teams the MLB wants to provide initial funding and have a procedure set up for players to easily transfer to MLB clubs.

“Over the past year, we have worked closely with Pioneer League owners and elected officials to ensure the continued success of baseball in the Mountain West,” said MLB executive vice president of baseball economics and operations Morgan Sword.

This announcement comes following a similar announcement in early September that the rookie Appalachian League of the east coast will also become an independent summer wooden bat league for top prospects.

As Major League Baseball follows through with their minor league affiliate reduction plan, baseball in the Rocky Mountain towns, the Appalachians, and in several northeast communities will stay afloat giving these communities something to look forward to in a series of uncertain months ahead.