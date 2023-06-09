MLS Month Three Update: Hany Mukhtar continues to shine in the league while maintaining his elite status, while Leonardo Campana continues to fall through the cracks. F.C Cincinnati also continue to dominate the league with the best record, while the two big East teams of New England and New York struggle for wins.

Here is the full list of who’s hot and who’s not during the third month of the MLS Season:

Who’s HOT?

Players:

Hany Mukhtar- Nashville F.C

Hany Mukhtar has been on a scoring tear, totaling seven in the last six games. This gives him the league lead of 10 goals. He continues to be a menace in front of the net, bringing his average shots per match to 3.7. In the month of May alone, Hany Mukhtar recorded a hattrick and a brace. His scoring run continues into June as he already has a goal scored on June 4 against Dallas. Goal scoring is not only his specially as he is also averaging about 5.1 crosses per game. His May performance has also landed him as the Player of the Month.

2. Julian Carranza- Philadelphia Union

Carranza’s’ been the team’s breakout player, bringing the them back to the top three in the East. In the month of May, he has totaled four goals and one assist in five matches. This brings his goal total to nine, which is the second most in the league behind Hany Mukhtar, Jesus Ferreira and Denis Bouanga. The forward has also recorded two braces in his last three games, making him a lethal weapon for the team heading into the middle of the season.

3. Lucas Zelarayan- Columbus Crew

Since returning from injury, Zelarayan’s been superb, totaling three goals and two assists in four matches in May. He also has the second most assists in the league with six. The midfielder is on pace for a career best season, needing just three goals and one assist to match his career-high in his fourth season in the MLS. He is also averaging about 6.5 crossers per match, which also makes him a fiend in the center of the field.

4. Jesus Fereira- F.C Dallas

Despite only 22-years-old, Fereira has become a veteran in the league, playing in his seventh season with Dallas and is continuing to impress. He is tied for first for the most goals with 10 after recording three in the month of May and five in the last eight games. He is also averaging 3.8 crosses per game from the forward position, producing and creating chances for the team.

Teams:

F.C Cincinnati

Cincinnati find themselves again on the list again with the best record in the MLS through the first three months of the season. They have an eight-point lead in first place, losing just once while winning all five league matches in May, currently riding a six-game winning streak in the league. Not only is this their best start to a season, but it is one of the best starts for any MLS team in history, surpassing the Union from last season. They are the new team to beat in the league, all without Brazilian star Brenner. He has been out nursing an ankle injury and will likely not return to the club as he is set to join Serie A side Udinese in July. Luciano Acosta is an early MLS MVP candidate, recording seven goals and two assists in 15 games thus far.

2. Nashville S.C

Nashville continues to be a sneaky hot team in the East, holding on to second place with an undefeated record in the month of May. Despite losing to Inter Miami in the Open Cup, they have been undefeated since April 15 with a 6-2-0 league record since. They can thank Hany Mukhtar for their upstanding form as the reigning MVP is continuing to dominate the league. However, if they were still part of the Western Conference, they could be in first place, with St Louis leading the West with 28 points. Nashville are early contenders to make it far in the playoffs if they keep up their form, with the club looking for their first MLS Cup win.

3. Philadelphia Union

The Union have been on fire while working their way back up the standings, sitting in third place. With an undefeated month of May, they haven’t lost a match since April 8. They’ve also worked their way to the best offensive team, scoring 79 goals which leads the MLS. The team also conceded the least number of goals with 30, which is 10 less than second place Dallas. They’ve finally picked up from where they left off from last season, dominating at both ends of the pitch.

4. Orlando S.C

Orlando have picked up the slack while bringing themsevles back into the playoff mark at eighth place. They’ve won two of their last three matches while not losing a match since May 6. Facundo Torres, Ercan Kara and Duncan McGuire all have picked up the slack, totaled four goals each as the team’s main goal scorers. They also have Mauricio Pereyra back, who missed the first half of May with a thigh injury.

Who’s COLD?

Players:

Talles Magno- New York City F.C

Magno has dropped out of favorite with Nick Cushing after a series of poor performances. Since getting in a verbal altercation with Maxime Chanot, he’s only started once in four matches in May, totaling just one assist. Magno has been experimented as a striker, but it seems that he’s more natural at the winger position, however the position has been occupied by Gabriel Pereira with Richard Ledezma making starting at forward. Magno will have to do more than perform well to go back on Cushing’s good side if he wants to return to a regular starter.

2. Kai Kamara- Chicago Fire

Between injuries and poor form, Kamara has not been producing for Chicago in recent matches, failing to score a goal in his last five games with just one clean sheet. He had also started just twice in that span, with just seven starts in 13 appearances overall. At 38-years-old, Kamara’s close to the end of his career, with his fitness at its worst in recent seasons.

3. Leonardo Campana- Inter Miami

Campana has struggled of late, scoring just one goal in the month of May for just three on the season. This drops his shots per match to just 2.3. His teammate Josef Martinez has not been any better, which has also been a reason for Miami’s early season struggles. Now with the addition of World Cup winner Lionel Messi, he can improve with a world-class player alongside him.

4. Jozy Altidore- New England Revolution

Altidore got his first start this year against NYCFC but failed to record any shots while lasting just 45 minutes. He’s yet to score this season, making nine starts off the bench while averaging under a shot per match. The former USMNT star is still 33 years old, but has fallen in form, which could mean that his career might come to an end soon unless he breaks through at some point in the season.

Teams:

Colorado Rapids

The Rapids continue to struggle as they currently sit in 13th in the West. They have only one league win in May, losing five out of their last six MLS matches. Scoring goals has been an issue for them, with just 14 goals scored, the third worst in the league. There is a three-way tie for the team’s top scorer and none of them are strikers. Diego Rubio was supposed to be the team’s main goal scorer but has failed to keep himself healthy. Since blowing their first-seed playoff run in 2021, the team has not been able to recover since as they are heading to their second season in a row without a playoff berth unless they can improve their goal-scoring ways.

2. New York City F.C

It’s not been all fun in the boogie town Bronx as NYCFC have not won a match since April 22. They’ve lost five of their last seven matches while failing to win a match during their two-game home stand. Issues from the offensive end have been an issue during this bad run, scoring five goals in their last six league games, allowing 11 in that span. This has dropped them down to 13th after sitting in fifth place just in April. Nick Cushing is under fire for tactical changes that hasn’t benefited the team which has angered the supporter fans. James Sands even had an altercation with a fan after their 3-1 home loss to Cincinnati. The team remains without the striker and despite Taty Castellanos returning from his loan to Girona, there is a slim chance he will remain in New York amid other offers from European clubs.

3. New England Revolution

New England lost first place to Cincinnati as they dropped to fourth place in the East. This comes after an abysmal month of May, winning just once while losing twice with three draws. They were also kicked out of the U.S Open Cup after falling to USL side Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Injuries have also been an issue for the team with eight players currently on the injured list. Carles Gil has picked up the slack with five goals this season while Boddy Wood struggles in front of the net with an average of just 1.5 shots per match.

4. F.C Dallas

Despite sitting in fourth place, Dallas had a tough time finding wins in the month of May, totaling two wins with two draws and a loss. If it was not for Jesus Fereira, Dallas could be in a worst spot as he has scored almost 50% of their goals thus far. Matchups against Houston, San Jose and Kansas should have been easy wins, however the team failed to get results. This could easily be a minor funk as Dallas has always been one of the top five teams in the West, however with an injury list of seven players, Dallas could continue to struggle until they get players healthy.

Players Still Waiting to Return from Injury this Month

Giogio Chiellini- LAFC

Chiellini has been out since May 16 with a lower body injury, but featured in Sunday’s CONCACAF Champions League final loss and could return for Saturday’s clash with Houston. He already has a goal on the season while recording 16 clearances in five appearances.

2. Kellyn Acosta- LAFC

Acosta looked to have been back after starting in the Champions League final against Leon, however he returned to the injured list with lower body discomfort. Hopefully LAFC can have him back for Saturday as he is an important piece of the midfield.

3. Zac MacMath- Real Salt Lake

MacMath has been sidelined for two matches with a concussion suffered against Minnesota United. His condition has improved, and he could return at some point this month for the team. MacMath has only been able to keep three clean sheets while allowing 19 goals on 37 saves in 13 games.

4. Jordon Morris- Seattle Sounders

Morris began the season in unbelievable form, scoring six goals in his first five matches. However, has only scored once in his last nine and has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Head coach Brian Schmetzer has confirmed that he will be ready to return Saturday and could slide into the lineup, in hopes to bring back his scoring tear.