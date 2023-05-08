MLS Month Two Update: F.C Cincinnati are Still Flying High While Austin F.C Plummet

MLS Month One Update: F.C Cincinnati are still flying high while Austin F.C plummet heading into the start of the third month of the season. With the first month of the season in the books, many teams have picked up the pace, including D.C United, while Austin and the Galaxy continue to slip down in the Western Conference.

Here is the full list of who’s hot and who’s not during the second month of the MLS Season:

Who’s HOT?

Players:

Cristian Espinoza- San Jose Earthquakes

Espinoza continues his hot start to the season as one of the most underrated players in the league. He’s scored five goals in April, totaling seven goals in four six matches to win MLS Player of the Month. With eight goals on the year, he’s already surpassed his total from last year while leading the league. On top of this, the winger is averaging 10.3 crosses per match while leading the league with 118. This comes after recording 22 crosses against Austin on Apr 30. There is no surprise that Espinoza is one of the most dangerous wingers with a sure chance of becoming an MLS All-Star if he keeps his form up.

2. Denis Bouanga- LAFC

Bouanga has taken the league by storm since his arrival from Ligue 1 side St. Etienne last summer. He’s scored four goals in April, including a hattrick against Austin F.C on Apr 8. This puts him at eight goals for the season, tied for the league lead. The Frenchman is also one goal away from his career-high for a single-season in just the first two months of the campaign. He’s also already has six goals in the CONCACAF Champions League, with an average of 4.2 shots per match, Bouanga is surely a rising star in the league and forced to be wrecking with in the MLS.

3. Alvaro Barreal- F.C Cincinnati

Barreal has come alive during April, totaling three assists for the month to put him at four for the season. He has also created 27 chances, which is second most in the league. The midfielder just needs one more assist to match his total from 2022 in just the first 11 games of the season. Barrel is also averaging about 6.3 crosses a game with 70 so far this year. This follows 34 crosses (11 accurate) in five matches in April, putting him up top as one of the best midfielders this season.

4. Giorgos Giakoumakis- Atlanta United

The first-year player signed with the team over winter from Celtic and has been outstanding for Atlanta, taking most of the hype away from Thiago Almada in April. He’s recorded four goals last month, including five goals in a row dating back to March 18. He is tied for third in the league in goals with 13 shots (eight on target) thus far. However, he did miss the last two matches with a hamstring injury and could miss up to a week.

Teams:

D.C United

D.C United have really turned things around after having one of their best months in a long time. They have won three, lost twice and drew once to put them in playoff position at eight place thus far. They also won their U.S Open Cup match against Richmond Kickers last week. Wayne Rooney has figured out a way to not only win games, but to score to with 15 goals so far, which is fourth most in the East. Taxiarchis Fontas returned from injury and has totaled three goals, with Christian Bentake playing like his world-class self with five goals.

2. Nashville S.C

Nashville has been able to keep their consistent run of games going with 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar leading the front. The team has won three league games in April to keep them in fourth place in the East. Besides an off match against New York City F.C, Nashville have been able to outplay their performances to maintain dominance against each opponent. Mukhtar is now at six goals and four assists, keeping his run from 2022 into the new year.

3. New England Revolution

New England have managed to maintain first in the East with another strong month. They continued to be undefeated, winning five with three draws in the last eight matches. They have the edge of first place over Cincinnati for first place by goal differentials. Their last loss came against LAFC in March after losing 4-0. Giacomo Vrioni totaled three goals with Carles Gil recording two goals and an assist.

4. F.C Cincinnati

F.C Cincinnati have lived up to their expectations, tied for first in the East after an explosive start to the season. They have won three league matches with just one loss and a tie for the month of April. However, they did have a slip-up after taking a 5-1 loss against St. Louis City F.C. Since then, F.C Cincinnati have managed to keep a good run of games going to maintain one of the top teams in the East. However, Brazilian forward will head to Serie A side Udinese in July after finalizing a deal. With his void, this will give Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta more responsibility to keep the team in winning form once he leaves.

Who’s COLD?

Players:

Xherdan Shaqiri- Chicago Fire

Shaqiri returned from injury mid-April and has not performed up to his full potential. He’s recorded no goals or assists in four starts in six appearances. Brian Gutierrez has been out performing the former Liverpool player with three assists thus far. Shaqiri is still trying to contribute to the team, averaging about four crosses a game, but not enough to record any assists. In 29 games during the 2022 season, he has recorded seven goals and six assists. Shaqiri should be able to come out of this funk now that he is making regular appearances in the starting XI.

2. Sebastian Driussi- Austin F.C

The Argentinian star has not been able to get to the start he had in 2022. He has scored just two goals and one assist in nine matches to start the season. Last year, the midfielder scored seven goals in his first nine games. Captain of the team, Driussi’s form has reflected on Austin’s current run of late. It will not get any easier for the 27-year-old has picked up a groin injury that will leave him out for 3-4 weeks.

3. Roman Burki- St. Louis City S.C

Burki was looking like one of the best keepers in the league after conceding just five goals in six matches with two clean sheets. It has been a different story since as the Swiss international has conceded seven goals with no clean sheets in the last four games. He’s been feeling the pressure of the fierce MLS attack, conceding a combination of four goals between one of the two best teams in the MLS of the Seattle Sounders and Cincinnati. This brings him to an average of a goal a match, while also maintaining an average of 3.7 a game.

4. Paul Arriola- F.C Dallas

Arriola has had a cold start to the season, failing to record a goal in his first 11 matches of the season. He does have two assists, both of them coming against the Galaxy on Mar 5. The midfielder does not create many chances, averaging just 1.3 crosses and 1.2 chances created per match. Since his snub from the USMNT World Cup Roster last winter, Arriola has not looked the same. This follows a season where he recorded a career high of 10 goals in 2022. He may also be out of action for a little bit after picking up an injury last weekend.

Teams:

L.A Galaxy

Even with Chicharito returning from injury, the Galaxy still cannot seem to win matches. They had just one win in the month of April with four losses and are currently riding a two-game losing streak. Chicharito has managed to score just one goal in five games, but is not receiving much help from his teammates. Rigui Puig is failing to live up to his expectations, scoring just once in 12 matches. No player has scored more than one goal, which resulted in the second lowest goals scored in the Western Conference. This drops them to 13th place in the West, tied for last place with Sporting Kansas City.

2. New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls have opened up their 2023 campaign with one of their worst starts in their history. They are winnless in their last six matches and sit in last place in the East. This resulted in Gerhard Struber mutually leaving the club Monday, amid their poor performances along with handling of the incident with Dante Vanzeir. The Red Bulls took a loss against Montreal while drawing ties against San Jose and Chicago. With the Hudson River derby this weekend, the Red Bulls will need to figure out their early season word before they dig an even bigger hole in the East.

3. Inter Miami

Inter Miami had one of the best starts to their season, but have fallen down the table after a horrible April. Since losing Gregore in mid-March, Miami has lost five in a row, dropping them down to 10th place. They barely beat USL Championship side Miami FC during the U.S Open Cup Third Round, taking the game to penalties to sneak away with the win. It does not help that Phil Neville has to deal with several injuries to key players, having to work with what he has. However, with wins in their last two matches, the team could be getting back into form but still have a lot of ground to cover if they want to return to the top of the East.

4. Austin F.C

Austin still can’t figure out their early season struggles. They have not won a match since Mar 11, losing three and drawing five times. Austin sit 12th in the Western Conference and outside of the playoff mark. They scored a total of two goals in April while allowing seven. It gets worse for El Verde with Sebastian Driussi joining Diego Fagundez on the injury list. Unless they get healthy, it does not look likely that Austin will improve, not playing like themselves while continuing to struggle to find goals.

Players Still Waiting to Return from Injury this Month

Diego Fagundez- Austin F.C

Fagundez has been out since April 16 with a groin injury after playing the first seven matches of season. He’s missed the last three games and could return by the end of the month. Austin would love to see him back sooner after totaling six goals and 13 assists in 2022.

2. Lewis Morgan- New York Red Bulls

Morgan has been out since Mar 18 with a hip injury, missing the last eight games. He is expected to return before the end of the month, however the midfielder has yet to return to training. Hopefully his return can spark the Red Bulls offense after recording 15 goals and three assists in 2022.

3. Giorgos Giakoumakis- Atlanta United

Giakoumakis was on a tear for the month of April, but has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury. He is currently at five goals thus far, tied for third for the league lead. He should return mid-May, if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

4. Sebastian Blanco- Portland Timbers

Blanco has yet to make his season debut with a knee injury. He did return for the U.S Open Cup match against Orange County S.C after playing 30 minutes. Blanco did make the bench over the weekend as an unused substitute. The forward could return for this weekend, following a season where he totaled seven goals and seven assists in 2022.