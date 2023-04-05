Momentum: Rob Font

Heading into UFC 287 against Adrian Yanez, Rob Font enters on a two-fight skid. However, his recent record does not tell the full story.

Image – MMA Mania

Image – MMA Junkie, USA Today

Not too long ago, Font seemed close to a potential title shot. He scored an impressive first round stoppage over Marlon Moraes. He then proceeded to outclass former champion Cody Garbrandt over five rounds. This performance put fans on alert because he beat Garbrandt at his own game in a largely boxing affair. Font has shown strong takedown defense and the ability to push a high pace for five rounds. This complements his fantastic boxing skills and long reach for the division.

Image – ESPN

Font next entered a high profile bout against Jose Aldo, and performed very well. He consistently outlanded the former featherweight champion. However, Aldo managed to land big shots at critical moments in the fight, which completely changed the tide. This story repeated itself in Font’s most recent outing against Marlon Vera. Font out-boxed “Chito” handily, but Vera stole rounds with his power in key moments.

Image – MMA Mania

Although Font’s losses were not flukes, they also belie his skill level. He remains capable of competing with the division’s best, and a win over Yanez would instantly put him back in contention. He has another difficult task ahead of him as Yanez himself has incredible boxing, hand speed, and knockout power. Font must take care to remain defensively responsible for every second of each round. If he can dictate the pace, he will pose problems for everyone in the division.