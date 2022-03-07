MVP Status Is Rising For Ja Morant

Not many players at the age of 22 are doing what Memphis Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant is doing this season.

Coming into the season, Morant was +4500 in MVP odds, ranking 18th amongst players in the NBA. Ja ranked behind former NBA All-Stars Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson, who have been sidelined for long periods due to injuries.

However, Morant’s surgical performance this season has boosted the young star to fourth in current MVP odds, and the second-best record in the NBA.

MORANT’S IMPROVEMENT

The increase in production Morant has put together since last season has been incredible, improving his points per game from just over 19 last season to 27.7 points a night (seventh highest in the NBA).

Not only this, but Morant is shooting the highest efficiency of his career, boosting his field goal percentage to career highs 49.7% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond-the-arc. His remarkable performance this season has fans and players around the league buzzing.

“He’s improved with every single year. He’s having an unbelievable year this year,” said Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during NBA All-Star weekend. “Why can’t he win a championship in Memphis?”

JA MORANT 🥷 52 Points (Career-High)

22/30 Shooting

7 Rebounds

4/4 Threes

2 Assists

1 Body He has 98 points over his last 2 gamespic.twitter.com/xirLza1eFv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 1, 2022

Morant may have MVP-like numbers, but don’t count him out of the most-improved player award as well with his incredible run this year.

MVP PROBABILITY

Three players sit above Morant with higher odds to win the MVP award this year, and deservedly so. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic are the clear front runners to the most valuable player race, with Morant comfortably in fourth place.

Statistically, there isn’t much of a comparison to any of these three. Giannis (29.4) and Embiid (29.5) lead the league in points per game, while Jokic and Giannis currently have the two highest Player Efficiency Ratings in NBA History. The NBA hasn’t seen this kind of production on the court since Wilt Chamberlain in the early 1960s.

The difference in team records isn’t comparable enough to make any difference despite Memphis holding the league’s second-best record this season.

Regardless, Morant has still cemented himself as a true superstar this season, drawing comparison to Derrick Rose in his MVP season just eleven years ago with their explosive play style.

Morant: 27.7 PPG, 6.6 AST, 5.8 REB on 49.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (Currently second-best record in the NBA)

Rose: 25.0 PPG, 7.7 AST, 4.1 REB on 44.5 FG%, 33.2% 3PT% (Best record in the NBA)

Morant may not win MVP this season but has proven he can lead his team during the regular season. Now, the only question is if these young Grizzlies can get it done in the postseason.