Names to Know: Shavkat Rakhmonov (Welterweight)

Shavkat Rakhmonov is currently the #15 ranked UFC Welterweight after bursting on the scene with a submission win over Alex Oliveira in his UFC debut. Since then, he has gone on to submit Michael Prazeres and KO Carlston Harris. Rakhmonov is undefeated in his pro career with all of his wins by knockout or submission.

Rakhmonov began his pro career in 2014 with the Russian-based MMA promotion M-1 also competing in the Kazakh promotion of KZMMAF. He earned the Welterweight title in both promotions before becoming the first Kazakh fighter signed to a UFC contract.

Rakhmonov makes good use of range and patience to set up his powerful striking in addition to a dangerous submission game. He controls the center in order to keep his opponents on the back foot and not over-commit himself. He compliments his sound fundamental striking by mixing in unpredictable spinning kicks to the head and body.

Saturday at UFC on ESPN 38, Rakhmonov takes on UFC veteran Neil Magny who is coming off of a win over Max Griffin at UFC Columbus this past March. Magny will not only have the experience advantage, but also a height and reach advantage. This will be Rakhmonov’s biggest test so far in the UFC and is well deserving of the co-main event spot this Saturday. The main card will begin at 10pm EST on ESPN and ESPN+.