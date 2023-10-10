NBA 2023-24 Throwback Jersey Lineups

The trend, once again, is in for the NBA 2023-24 Classic Edition jerseys, as the game is embracing the idea that old is new. Therefore throwback jerseys will be prominent once again this upcoming season.

As of now, four teams have plans to wear throwback jerseys for at least eight games in the upcoming campaign. Those teams are the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

After eleven teams went into their old closet last year, there are still a few who want to keep the trend alive.

For more on some thoughts on old jerseys that are popular, check out former BSP writer Rob Korensky’s piece.

But what do the jerseys look like for the NBA 2023-24 lineup look like? Let’s take a look at the teams and a description.

NBA 2023-24 Throwback Jersey Lineup

Team 1: Charlotte Hornets

The @Hornets unveils new "Late 90s" Classic Edition uniforms 🐝 pic.twitter.com/OB4nj9Fr5r — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 23, 2023

In a press release by the Hornets, their throwback will bring back memories of one of the more successful eras of the team.

The classic jerseys go back to the 1997-2002 era. These fits include a white Charlotte wordmark along the chest in old-school font, multi-color double pinstripes, and the Jordan logo along with the rest of the team’s uniforms.

As of now, the team is scheduled to wear these jerseys for at least eight home games in 2023-24.

Team 2: Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic's 2023-24 Classic Jersey 🪄 pic.twitter.com/jiggVu8P12 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 15, 2023

Like their Southeast Division counterparts, the Orlando Magic are bringing back jerseys from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Magic’s classic fits feature the star A wordmark from 1998-2003 with a star backdrop on a blue background. The uniform also features the current Disney sponsorship patch.

The team will feature this uniform for ten home games this season, beginning on opening night, Wednesday, October 25.

Team 3: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced they will celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary this season while unveiling new Classic Edition uniforms, a special court and logo. #NBA #Twolves pic.twitter.com/Tq7QZ6e2aW — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) September 22, 2023

The third team to announce a throwback jersey is the Minnesota Timberwolves. For the Wolves, they are going to their first seven seasons. The uniforms feature the colors of their first logo, known affectionately as “Old Shep”. The Wolves wordmark features the theme of the team from 1989-1996.

There is also the old 90s Nike logo on the right shoulder patch. The team will feature this uniform 21 total times this season, 11 at home and 10 on the road.

Team 4: Utah Jazz

🖤☯️ The 𝙍𝙀𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉 & the 𝚁𝙴𝙼𝙸𝚇 ☯️🖤 Purple is back and here to stay.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hwCtmSXDiA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 17, 2022

The final team, as of now that has a jersey for the NBA 2023-24 throwback program is the Utah Jazz. As they prepare to embark on their 50th anniversary season, the Jazz’s throwback jersey will be their first road jersey when the team played back in New Orleans in 1974. As an homage to Pete Maravich, the jersey is purple with green and gold accents throughout the fit. The team will feature this kit at least eight times over the season.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the 2023-24 NBA throwback jersey lineup looks to be as intriguing as years past. While there are teams that remain to be seen, the first four presentations are very likable. When the jerseys hit the court for the first time, there should be plenty of hype to surround them.

************

Nate Powalie is a contributor for Back Sports Page. A 2022 graduate of Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio), Nate has five years of sports writing experience and has gotten the chance to call sporting events for radio and live stream. Nate also works as a cashier and can be found on Twitter (@PNate22) and Facebook (Nate Powalie).