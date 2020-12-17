Dec. 16, 2020 – Of the 549 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 10, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 4 hours ago
NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS
Dec. 16, 2020 – Of the 549 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 10,...
-
Wrestling/ 13 hours ago
FUSION Preview: Lawlor vs. ACH, Double Debut, And Hammerstone Is BACK
MLW returns TONIGHT at 7pm ET with a double main event on FUSION available on Fubo...
-
The Rundown w/T-Money/ 16 hours ago
The Rundown v121620 – Harden Returns (Sort of), Kings Win, and Do Fries Go with That ‘Shake?’ (They do)
People itching for the return of Boston Celtics basketball had their dreams fractured last...
-
Features/ 24 hours ago
The Main Event For The HARD TO KILL PPV On Jan. 16, 2021 Is Confirmed: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
The main event of IMPACT Wrestling’s first Pay-Per-View of 2021, HARD TO KILL, was...