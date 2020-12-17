Connect with us

NBA

NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

Dec. 16, 2020 – Of the 549 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 10, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.   

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

