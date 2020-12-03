Connect with us

Features

NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

 NBA players returned to a league-wide testing program over the past week, with testing beginning between Nov. 24-30 depending on the day that a player returned to the team’s market. 

Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during this initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests. 

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test during this initial phase of testing in their team’s market is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

Tracy Graven

BREAKING: Westbrook to Wizards for Wall, Pick

Ryan Truland

Darren Till Moving to Light Heavyweight?

Justin Brownlow

And Then There Were Two: Matthew Dellavedova is One of Only Two Players Left from the 2016 Championship Team. Here’s What He had to Say Going Into the 2020-21 Season

Adam Cohen

Will Andy Pettitte (eventually) be admitted to the Hall of Fame?

More in Features