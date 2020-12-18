NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS APPROVES SALE OF THE UTAH JAZZ

The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Utah Jazz to an ownership group led by Ryan Smith, founder and executive chairman of Qualtrics.

“Ryan Smith is a forward-thinking, community-minded entrepreneur and business leader who will be a fantastic addition to our league,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “As a life-long fan of the Utah Jazz and more recently as one of their key marketing partners, Ryan has demonstrated his deep commitment to the Jazz and the Utah community and there’s no doubt he will bring that same level of dedication to the operation of the team. We are also extraordinarily appreciative of Gail Miller, Greg Miller and the Miller family for 35 years of outstanding leadership and service and, on behalf of the entire NBA, thank them for always running a first-class organization in every way.”

The transaction is expected to close shortly.