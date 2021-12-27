Connect with us

NBA G LEAGUE REGULAR SEASON TO BEGIN JANUARY 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 – The NBA G League today announced that its regular season, originally scheduled to tip off on Dec. 27, will begin on Jan. 5, 2022.  The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups.

Information regarding games originally scheduled between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4 will be provided at a later date.

